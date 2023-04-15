Wash and dry the quilted jacket: this is how it works without lumps!

If, like me, you spend a lot of time in your quilted jacket, especially during the cool and rainy days of spring, you know that there comes a time when the need to wash it outweighs the need to keep it to wear. When that time comes, don’t worry – there’s a much easier and quicker way than dry cleaning! In this article, we will tell you how you can easily wash your quilted jacket at home without it clumping!

Washing a quilted jacket in the washing machine – follow these instructions

Step 1: Check the labelMake sure your quilted jacket is machine washable and follow the directions on the label. Make sure you only use a front loader or a newer model top loader. On older top-loaders, the center agitator can damage the thin outer layer of your jacket.

Regardless of what type of washing machine you use, it is important that you only use the gentle cycle.

Step 2: Brush off the loose dirt. Make sure you remove any stubborn dirt stuck to your quilted jacket. Otherwise you can soil the laundry. Also look out for the following:

Loosen the rubber bands

Completely close the zipper

Check that there is nothing in the pockets and leave them open.

Step 3: Use a special detergent for down and feathers. The down feathers inside your quilted jacket are very delicate, and harsh chemicals and detergents can strip the feathers of their natural oils, affecting their quality.

Notice: If you use natural products or special detergents for quilted jackets, the feathers inside will keep their fluffiness.

Also follow these steps to be able to properly wash your quilted jacket

Step 4: Set your washing machine to low heat and delicate cycle. Only wash your quilted jacket in cold water as hot water can damage the outer shell. If your quilted jacket is made of polyester, you should be aware that this material is very sensitive to heat. Use the delicate cycle to avoid damage.

Notice: If you want extra protection for your jacket, wash it in a laundry bag

Step 5: Rinse your quilted jacket thoroughly. If you can turn on an extra rinse cycle in your washing machine, do so. Otherwise, extend the rinse cycle as long as possible or rinse the jacket again. The most important thing is that no residue of the detergent is left on the filling.

Step 6: Skip the spin cycle. Do not spin your quilted jacket in the washing machine, this can damage the filling on the inside. Instead, gently knead the excess water out of the jacket and let it dry in the shade for 10 minutes before putting it in the dryer.

Notice: Make sure the jacket is laid flat while drying and gently fluff the down to prevent it from clumping.

Hand washing is the gentlest option

The gentlest way to wash your quilted jacket is by hand. You can use the sink in the bathroom or the bathtub if you have one. Hand washing protects the outer fabric and removes stains and dirt.

Gently hand wash your quilted jacket. If you’re concerned that the washing machine isn’t being gentle enough with your jacket, you can hand wash it instead. As a result, both the outer shell and the inner filling are less stressed. Soak them in warm water. You can use a bathtub or sink for this. Use a down-specific cleaner to avoid unnecessary damage. Let the jacket soak for up to 60 minutes. Gently squeeze the excess water out of your jacket. Remember that it will be difficult. Do not wring the jacket, otherwise the feathers will stick together! Lay them flat on a drying rack and let them drain for 10 minutes before putting them in the dryer. This allows the excess water to drip off.

How to dry your jacket so it doesn’t clump

Not only is it important to wash your quilted jacket properly, but also to dry it properly. The quickest and easiest way to do this is to use the dryer on a low setting. For best results, we recommend putting 1-2 tennis balls in the dryer to better fluff up the filling and prevent it from clumping. As an extra measure, take the jacket out and shake it every hour or so to evenly distribute the filling.

Remember that a quilted jacket takes a long time to dry. This is because all the filling has to be completely dry and evenly distributed in order for the jacket to insulate optimally and regain its beautiful shape.

Although the process can be slow, we recommend that you wash your quilted jacket at least 1-2 times a year if you use it frequently. Proper washing, drying and care will extend their lifespan.