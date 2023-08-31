Wash your face in the morning yes or no? The expert’s answer will amaze you

French pharmacist Natacha Bonjout reveals the unexpected secret to perfect skin: the bad habit in the morning.

The question is somewhat obvious to many: wash your face in the morning it is not only regenerating and useful for a self-respecting awakening, but also useful for eliminating the sebum produced by our skin during the night. However, each person has his or her own method for cleansing the face in the morning: some with simple soap and water, and some with specific cleansers. A recent statement however, it could leave many stunned.

Should you wash your face in the morning? To answer this question was the expert Natacha Bonjout, who together with her beauty advice brought out a hitherto unknown detail.

Washing your face in the morning strips away the protective layer of the skin

Pharmacist’s advice French left dumbfounded an audience of people who until now have grown up with few certainties of beauty: washing your face as soon as you wake up. In fact, as she herself states, this belief is not entirely incorrect: “Cleansing the epidermis in the morning removes the delicate layer of sebum that the skin produces during the night to protect itself from external factors, such as pollutants or bad bacteria”. Nonetheless, he points out: “This layer of sebum is beneficial for the skinso it is a pity to remove this exceptional, naturally produced protective shield.” So is it appropriate to skip this ritual?

When should you wash your face thoroughly? – tantasalute.it

The answer is yes, you can avoid washing your face in the morning not to meet the skin drynessbut this provided that the previous evening a correct Skin Care is carried out, possibly with delicate oil-based cleansers, and subsequently, with micellar water.

This way the skin was properly cleansed, but it also has time to regenerate and absorb any creams used to hydrate. “I will always remember my mother using fresh rose water, freshly made by the pharmacist, every morning before her skincare routine,” the pharmacist tells us. This habit is undoubtedly timeless, but it is a beauty ritual not to be underestimated. In fact, according to Bonjout, in the morning it would be enough spray thermal water or a floral tonic on the face.

There are some really good ones on the market Avène thermal water spray e the Deep Hydrating Tonic with Rose and Hyaluronic Acid by Fresh. These products allow you to regenerate your skin in the morning without using aggressive cleansers which would otherwise dry out your face which has produced sebum which is essential for its natural health.

