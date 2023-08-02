Wash your hands cleverly with the special soap from DIE BLAUE

Neuss – Washing hands is part of everyday life, but around 90% of people do not wash their hands thoroughly enough. DIE BLAUE is a vegan natural soap with a color effect and shows where the hand still needs to be soaped. In this way, users can optimally protect themselves against bacteria, viruses and pathogens. The innovative infection prophylaxis when washing hands.

THE BLUE – soap with color effect

The natural soap was developed by Katrin Klein, who wanted to develop a special soap that makes thorough hand washing easy and visible – for adults and children.

THE BLUE from colorsafe is vegan and comes WITHOUT animal testing, genetic engineering, microplastics, SLS/SLES, parabens and silicones. In addition, the soap is 100% Made in Germany, pH-neutral and has been tested by Dermatest with “very good”.

Everything important at a glance: Vegan natural soap with color effect for visible hand washing. WITHOUT animal testing or genetic engineering. WITHOUT microplastics, silicones, SLS/SLES & parabens. Dermatologically tested “very good” & pH skin-neutral. 94.7% of the raw materials are of natural origin (ISO 16128). Gentle recipe with scent of grapefruit & coriander. 100% Made in Germany. Available for children and adults. Available as a pump dispenser in a 300ml bottle or in the practical travel size with 75ml.

THE BLUE soap from colorsafe Clever Care for effective and thorough hand washing is available from your wholesaler or directly from APO DIREKT.

