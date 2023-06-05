Washington, roar for two fighter jets intervened for a small plane that was no longer responding

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

or €1 per month for 6 months

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Panic in Washington as a sonic boom was heard in the city. The authorities were immediately reassured that there were no threats to the…

Panic a Washington when a sonic boom it was warned in the city. The authorities were immediately reassured that there were no security threats.

Roar in Washington, according to rumors two fighter jets intervened

The roar, according to rumors, was due to deployment of two fighter jets after a small plane no longer responded to directions.

The small aircraft then crashed in Virginia.

The “loud boom” reportedly shook homes in the US capital and was heard as far north as Northern Virginia and Annapolis, Maryland at around 3.15pm.

Clash between Air Force planes in Guidonia, pilots dead

Officials have not yet released a statement on the cause of the explosion, but it is possible it is related to a plane crash that occurred in southwest Virginia around 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Independent that a New York-bound Cessna Citation plane crashed in sparsely populated mountainous terrain near Staunton.

Read the full article

on The Messenger