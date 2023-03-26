Enormous swelling, dizziness, shortness of breath, cardiovascular problems and even allergic shock – in Germany it is estimated that up to 5 percent of adults and up to 1 percent of children are allergic to insect venom. Insect bites can trigger life-threatening reactions in those affected within a few minutes.

Tipp: Anyone suffering from a known insect venom allergy should always have an allergy emergency kit with them (see also below).

Few deaths annually Around 20 deaths from allergic reactions to bee, wasp and hornet stings are reported in Germany every year. Honey bees and wasps are mainly responsible for this in Central Europe – from the first swarming of the bees in spring to the wasp death towards the end of September.

Bees tend to cause severe reactions Bee stings are more likely to cause severe reactions than wasp stings, writes the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care on its website gesundheitsinformation.de. Significantly less common are reactions to hornet venom – mostly in people who are allergic to wasp venom – and to bumblebee venom, which often affects people who are allergic to bee venom. Some people also react to all these insect venoms, sometimes cross-allergic.

Typical symptoms of an insect venom allergy In the case of an insect venom allergy, the bite site often swells immediately after the bite. It is often more than 10 centimeters in diameter, lasts for more than 24 hours and is painful, itchy or burning. Some of those affected suddenly suffer from physical symptoms – such as dizziness or nausea, in severe cases there is shortness of breath, a drop in blood pressure or unconsciousness. Doctors then speak of an anaphylactic shock.

Über­schießende Immun­reaktionen Various protein components in the insect venom cause the allergic reactions. They cause the body to multiply Histamine released and the immune system overreacts.

Diagnose insect venom allergy Anyone who suspects they are suffering from an insect venom allergy should see a doctor. He then decides whether an allergy test makes sense. Either a skin test (Prick-Test) which involves putting an insecticide solution on lightly nicked skin, or a blood test. This tests whether antibodies against insect venom have formed in the blood.

Doctor prescribes emergency kit An allergy emergency kit is part of the basic equipment for everyone who has to reckon with severe allergic reactions to insect bites during the warm seasons and when traveling to southern countries. The set can be prescribed by a doctor and consists of one Pre-filled syringe with adrenalinea fast-acting Anti­histaminikum – preferably as a juice – and a cortisone juice. After a sting, the time until the arrival of the emergency doctor can be bridged and the circulation temporarily stabilized.

Hyposensitization makes sense in the case of strong reactions According to the drug experts at Stiftung Warentest, anyone who has ever had a severe allergic reaction to a bee or wasp sting can use specific immunotherapy to reduce the risk of severe reactions very effectively: Without hyposensitization, 30 to 60 out of 100 allergy sufferers reacted to another insect sting with an severe allergic reaction, after hyposensitization it is less than 5 out of 100. In the case of hyposensitization, allergy sufferers are given injections that contain increasing concentrations of the allergy-triggering toxin. This is how the body builds up tolerance. Desensitization to insect venoms usually lasts at least 3 years. More on this in our database Drugs in the test.