Waste from the bathroom: Separating waste is also possible in the oasis of well-being

The trash can is often too small

The Industry Association for Personal Care and Detergents asked consumers about bathroom waste. The majority of those who do not separate their waste in the bathroom cite a bin that is too small as the reason for this.

Different types of garbage

A lot comes together: cardboard boxes, empty spray cans and glass jars, used cotton pads and wet wipes. A minority of 16 percent see the bathroom as an oasis of well-being and do not want to think about separating waste there.

Tips for separating waste

Providers do not have to provide any specific instructions on how to dispose of empty cosmetic packaging. In everyday life, however, simple habits can make a big difference:

  • Residual waste. He falls in the bathroom rather little. A small bucket that is emptied regularly is sufficient for hygiene items such as tampons, damp toilet paper and used cotton pads.
  • Recycel­bares. It is best to collect empty packaging made of recyclable materials with the other household waste in the kitchen or hallway, separated according to raw materials and dispose of later.
  • Creme­tiegel, Deoroller. Jars and rollers made of glass go with the waste glass, plastic ones in the recycling bin. The packages should be empty, but do not need to be washed out. If possible, unscrew the plastic lid and throw it individually into the recycling bin.
  • spray cans. Only put aluminum deodorant and hairspray cans in the recycling bin or in the yellow bag when nothing comes out of the spray head. Because: Propellant gas residues can fizzle out in garbage trucks and sorting plants and trigger explosions. Full spray cans are considered hazardous waste and must be taken to the recycling center.
  • Nail polish. Never pour leftovers down the sink or toilet. It is best to bring them together to the recycling center.
See also  Geriatricians, after 2 years pandemic new normal for the elderly - Health

