The trash can is often too small The Industry Association for Personal Care and Detergents asked consumers about bathroom waste. The majority of those who do not separate their waste in the bathroom cite a bin that is too small as the reason for this.

Different types of garbage A lot comes together: cardboard boxes, empty spray cans and glass jars, used cotton pads and wet wipes. A minority of 16 percent see the bathroom as an oasis of well-being and do not want to think about separating waste there.