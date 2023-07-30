Waste on fire at Ciampino, firefighters still at work: “Limit travel”

Mauro Cifelli 30 July 2023

The firefighters who have been busy since Saturday morning are still at work putting out the last outbreaksthe vast fire which involved the non-hazardous waste storage and recovery plant owned by Ecologica 2000, in via Enzo Ferrari in Ciampino, on the border with the hamlets of Cava dei Selci and Santa Maria delle Mole. Twenty thousand square meters the area affected by the flames with the results on air quality expected for today, Sunday 30 July. Citizens were reassured by the services conference of the mayors of ASL Roma 6 which communicated the latest updates on the situation.

Bulky waste on fire

The impressive column of black smoke clearly visible from a good part of the capital had caused concern. From the first surveys it emerged that the waste subject to combustion is in particular bulky such as mattresses and discarded furniture. The cloud immediately moved upwards, in a west/south-west direction, also flying over the neighboring municipalities. Despite the concerns, no problems related to the fire were recorded at the nearby Pastine airport, just under 4 kilometers as the crow flies from the ecological island affected by the fire.

The quality of the air

While awaiting the end of the operations to extinguish and secure the latest outbreaks, on the spot, in addition to the public prosecutor on duty of the Prosecutor of Velletri, Dr. Travaglini for the first provisions regarding investigative activities, delegated to the police forces present, intervened also the technicians of Asl (Spresal) and Arpa Lazio, who have installed an air quality detector, the first results of which will be available after 24 hours.

The recommendations of the Asl Roma 6

In relation to the fire that broke out, the ASL Roma 6 provided some clarifications on the behaviors to follow in the coming days. “In the next few hours, where smoke is visible and the smell should be intense, it will be necessary to take the following precautions: keep doors and windows closed; limit movements to the minimum necessary; carefully wash home-grown fruit and vegetables; limit the use of air conditioning and air treatment systems in general, subsequently providing for careful cleaning of the filters.Once the communication of the completion of the extinguishing operations by the Fire Brigade has taken place, as well as the acquisition of the results of the investigations in progress by Arpa, through the control units installed, further precautionary measures deemed necessary will be provided or the above provisions will be revoked”.

The councilor’s inspection

The regional councilor for Transport and Waste Fabrizio Ghera also went to the scene: “I met the mayor Emanuela Colella, who has been in contact with the other mayors of the area since this morning. The Lazio Region is engaged with Arpa, Asl Rm6 and Civil Protection Region, with which the regional council is in constant contact. We thank the Fire Brigade for the work they have been doing for hours to put out the flames, work that will still take some time. The Region is available to guarantee maximum support to guarantee health of the population and make the area safe”.

“Yet another waste fire in the metropolitan area of ​​Rome, in Ciampino in the plant in via Enzo Ferrari where we already suffered the consequences of another fire a year ago. The situation is becoming unsustainable. As the union Anppe Fire Brigade and to avoid such tragedies, it is necessary to invest in prevention together with control and monitoring of waste disposal plants – declares Massimiliano Metalli, Delegate to the Fire Brigade and Fratelli d’Italia Public Rescue in Rome -. , who jeopardize their health and safety, just think that we receive news of 60 firefighters on site with various means and long times for the entire shutdown”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

