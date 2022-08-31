Home Health Watch our first star-studded World of Warcraft: Rage of the Lich King – World of Warcraft: Classic on GR Live today
Watch our first star-studded World of Warcraft: Rage of the Lich King – World of Warcraft: Classic on GR Live today

Watch our first star-studded World of Warcraft: Rage of the Lich King – World of Warcraft: Classic on GR Live today

We’re about a month away from when Blizzard officially opens the doors to Northrend, when World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic debuts in World of Warcraft Classic. While you’ll have to wait until September 26 to dive in for yourself, you can join us later today as we kick off the first of our slew of livestreams dedicated to the game.

From the GR Live homepage15：00 BST / 16：00 CESTTo get started, we’ll be working with some well-known guests, including Oscar Dronjak from the band HammerFall, as well as streamers SNOWMIXY and Annie Fuchsia. We’ll be teaming up and braving the Northrend winds as we look to play Wrath of the Lich King Classic for hours, where there will also be a giveaway of 60 days of World of Warcraft Classic game timecodes.

But wait, there’s more! If you consider yourself a Lich King expert wrath, you can take our quiz around the expansion pack to win a range of premium prizes, including a 66cm statue of Arthas, a collector’s edition of the game, a t-shirt and more.

Head here to find the quiz and find out about all the other events we’re planning to celebrate the return of the King throughout September.

