Watch out for bacteria and germs in food on holiday

Conditions that are optimal for the growth and reproduction of pathogens. Too much, too unfamiliar and often hygienically questionable: Eating the wrong food while traveling can quickly spoil your vacation. Diarrheal diseases, general malaise, liver inflammation and malaria can be the result. If you really want to enjoy your holiday, you should stick to the rule of thumb when it comes to eating and drinking: “Cook it, peel it or forget it”. Then the risk of food poisoning is low.

For guilt-free enjoyment, raw meat, raw fish, eggs, ham, sausage or cold-made sauces and salads should be avoided, as should fatty foods, desserts, ice cream sold in bulk, and cold drinks by the glass. Also avoid juices with a high sugar content, the risk of bacterial infections is particularly high here, and please only drink freshly squeezed juices if you can be sure that your hands and pressing tool were clean when squeezing the fruit. Foods that should be consumed with caution include poultry, seafood, crabs and mussels, as well as all kinds of dairy products such as fresh milk, yoghurt, cheese and quark, as well as frozen foods. We recommend all freshly cooked or fried foods, fruit that you peel yourself such as bananas, mangoes, pineapples or oranges and drinks only from original sealed bottles. If you have a craving for a salad, using plenty of lemon juice or vinegar can reduce the risk of infection somewhat. Exotic fruits are always a treat on vacation. Here, too, the cleaning water should not contain any pathogens, because bacteria and germs multiply very quickly in the water, especially in hot areas. Therefore, either rinse yourself with safe water or rather avoid the salad and fruit buffet.

In the tropics, water can contain pathogens ranging from viruses, such as hepatitis A or E, to bacteria, such as cholera and typhoid, and parasites. Therefore, never use tap water for drinking without having treated it beforehand. Always use packaged drinking or mineral water for drinking and brushing your teeth and avoid ice cubes, as they are usually made from tap water. Do not drink drinks that are too cold or sweet as they are less thirst quenching. Mineral water, tea or juice spritzers are suitable for daily fluid intake. The immune system of the local population is often resistant to the pathogens in the water. For the tourist, even a sip of water from the village well can have unpleasant consequences.

In the case of diarrhea, fluid balance is particularly important. Those affected should drink plenty of fluids, especially small children. There are special electrolyte solutions in pharmacies that belong in every first-aid kit. Alternatively, a mixture of black tea with sugar and salt also helps. If a gastrointestinal illness with fever and blood in the stool does not improve within a few days, a doctor should always be consulted.

