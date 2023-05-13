Home » Watch out for disinfectants, they can harm your health
Watch out for disinfectants, they can harm your health

breaking latest news – It’s a boom disinfectant products in schools, at home, in the workplace. It’s one of the effects of contrasting Covid, which can cause us other damage to health. The scientists of the Green Science Policy Institute, in an article just published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology invite the caution in using these products: some of these may have effects collateral on health, even serious ones such as dermatitis, asma and infertility. In a critical review, the researchers specifically describe the quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) that are widespread in various products.

“Our scientific review suggests that disinfection with these chemicals is in many cases unnecessary or even harmful. We recommend regular cleaning with soap and water and disinfecting only as needed with safer products,” said Courtney Carignan, co-author and assistant professor at Michigan State University. The researchers caution that several human studies have found associations between QAC and asthma, dermatitis and inflammation.

Laboratory animal studies also raise concerns about potential links with infertility, birth defects and more. Furthermore, there has been evidence dating back as early as the 1950s that QACs contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making some species of bacteria resistant to both QACs themselves and critical antibiotics.

QACs are increasingly being used in disinfectant solutions, wipes, hand sanitizers, sprays and foggers, and are also being incorporated into personal care products, fabrics, paints, medical instruments and more. Since the pandemic, the levels of these chemicals in the environment and in our bodies have increased.

One of the most common QACs is benzalkonium chloride, but others can be identified on ingredient labels with names ending in “ammonium chloride” or similar. The researchers caution that many QACs are not regulated, nor have they been comprehensively tested for health risks.

For these reasons, experts recommend to limit the use of disinfectant products only in strictly necessary cases. For example, in most cases, disinfecting with QAC often has no advantage over cleaning with plain soap and water, the researchers say.

Furthermore, the scientists are calling for full disclosure of QACs in all products and close monitoring of their levels in people and the environment.

