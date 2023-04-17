Home » Watch out for spring: if it happens to you while you’re driving, you’ll be fined immediately I You’ll end up in serious trouble
Many citizens who get behind the wheel in these particular days of early spring run a double risk, linked to seasonal changes, pollen and controls and possible fines. That is to say?

motorists in doubly trouble in this controversial one primavera Still hybrid: between sudden rains, heat and cold waves and lots of pollen, the joke is also that of pecking sanctions.

But for what reasons? It is soon said. What appears to be, and indeed is in the round, a problematic issue million of people (not only in Italy) can also be a cleaver for your pocket if you’re driving.

We are talking about allergic crises due to pollen which, as we know, is one of the elements that produces allergies in the greatest number in citizens of various ages: including those who steering wheel.

But driving in a state of allergy is dangerous to say the least: first of all because it is psycho-physical state in its general definition it is tough trial i reflexes of those who should always be vigilant.

Allergies, pollen: what you risk driving

Then why, as the fevers oh colds, also allergies from pollen or from the classic change of season, in the transition from winter to primavera, they are often combated by drugs.

And despite what is known, by now, in terms of safety – always relative – on the possibility of driving after having assumed a certain ‘range’ of medicines, the risk is always around the corner.

Some particular medicines that treat allergies, for example, in a number of citizens can produce different and adverse reactions, including those relating to state Of alert driving.

And this can be a risk for those who drive and, at one time or another, may be struck by a moment of tragic drowsiness. Not to mention the other plus aspect immediate from the allergies.

Allergies, spring, if they stop you, it’s trouble

Drive with cold e sneezing continuous means inevitably losing concentration at guida: just imagine what happens to each of us with every sneeze to understand it.

They close their eyes, they do rash movements with the head, we end up losing orientation for a few moments: if we are seated, perhaps to the side passengers, it matters little. But if we are driving?

Furthermore, if a patrol were to stop us and find us with our hands busy blowing our noses and in an unsuitable position for safe driving, it could certainly contest us and we would risk the classic MORE which, like a mockery after the damage, would worsen our state.

