Tachipirina is a drug that we all use and can be very important for our health.

Despite this there are some details that escape many present on the leaflet.

This drug has analgesic and antipyretic action and is composed of paracetamol with the molecule N-(4-hydroxyphenyl)acetamide.

These are drugs that are over-the-counter products and therefore can be taken absolutely without a prescription. In fact, it is a “harmless” drug, which is why anyone can go to the pharmacy, without consulting a general practitioner, to take the medicine and thus overcome their respective problems. Not only does it serve, as many think, to lower a fever, but they are also products that are useful for solving viral problems from more general colds.

Acetaminophen has a fairly long history. It was first ever synthesized in 1878 by Dr. Harmon Northrop Morse who reduced p-nitrophenol with tin in glacial acetic acid. It is a very useful tool, but like all medicines it can hide some type of contraindication which, however, not everyone knows about. Let’s go and see what the leaflet also says.

The side effects of Tachipirina

Our advice always remains that if you take any medication it would be best to consult with a doctor though Tachipirina is an over-the-counter product that can be taken without a prescription and hardly creates any problems considered decidedly reliable from every point of view. There are several cases in which its use is not recommended. It starts from the fact that those suffering from overt hypersensitivity to the drug must obviously avoid it. Then there are those who, on the other hand, have other pathologies which associated with them can create serious disturbances.

The drug in question should be avoided in case of hemolytic anemia, liver failure, chronic alcoholism, anorexia, bulimia and general eating disorders. In very few cases, the number of cases is very low, there may be disorders of the immune system, pathologies of the hemolymphopoietic system. There may also be episodes of urticaria, edema of the larynx, gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary problems, renal insufficiency and rashes. Of course, like all medications, you have to be careful of overdose which can lead to nausea and vomiting.

In the worst cases, one can find oneself experiencing the phenomena of hepatic cytolysis, massive and irreversible necrosis. There are also excipients in the drug that can cause allergies such as aspartame. Precisely for this point of view, it becomes important to consult a doctor even when such basic drugs are taken, especially for those who have never used them before.