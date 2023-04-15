The horoscope for the week that goes from 17 to 23 April 2023 and the ranking of the luckiest signs: Gemini and Taurus on the podium. The energies will continue to be introspective, used more to investigate ourselves than to overdo it. Thanks to the eclipse of the Sun in Aries on April 20 and also to Mars which remains in the most introverted sign of all, Cancer.

The horoscope of the week which runs from 17 to 23 April 2023 and the ranking of the luckiest signs. There are no planetary passages to report compared to last week, therefore: Mercury remains in Taurus, Venus in Gemini and Mars in Cancer.

The ranking of the luckiest signs and the horoscope for next week

But there is the new moon, on April 20, which will also be an eclipse of the sun. It will once again be in Aries, like last month. How is it possible? It happens when the first occurs at zero or one degree and the second, this one, at degree 29. Here is the ranking of the luckiest signs and forecasts for next week:

12. Sagittarius

Because of Venus in opposition, your little heart feels like an aubergine seed, which for now has been planted well underground. Do you feel like telling him that sooner or later flowers and fruits will bloom. For now it feels just washed down with annoyance, especially with the eclipse that amplifies solitude and introspection. You too, Sagittarius, this week like the eggplant seed must be confident and above all be patient. Which you don’t have (again due to Venus).

11. Capricorn

I’ve heard that a new fad in terms of style is that hair styles are a representation of our state of mind. It’s very strong on TikTok. If this were the case this week your hair would be a mess of braids and buns in which to find any recently lost object but no sort of order. It goes like this because of Mars in opposition which leads you to lose patience and act on impulse. The solar eclipse will make this feeling even less controllable.

10. Aries

You want things comfortable Aries, and your adventurous spirit will be at its best when you sleep on the couch. It’s all the fault of square Mars that makes you grumble and get nervous even if the coffee isn’t at the right temperature! Mars makes you nervous and gives you less self-confidence. So, with your favorite planet against you, you are exhausted and above all disheartened. You need adrenaline but also self-esteem.

9. Libra

Your moods will be stable like a pinball and even in your case Mars will be to blame against you. One hour you’re as sweet as the pastry shop assistant and the next hour you’re yelling worse than mom when we enter the house with hiking boots and she’s just waxed. However, all this changing mood exhausts you, you and us. Luckily, however, with Venus in favor, when you are very tired you lie down on the sofa and let yourself be pampered.

8. Virgo

You feel like the pacman ball in 90s video games. You tear apart anything that passes near you and you really have no mercy for anyone since with Venus against you you are very bad. The point is that this week anyone who has the unfortunate idea of ​​trying to redeem you, make you think, convince you to be reasonable will be devoured and only his bones will remain. Besides, you have Mercury in your favor so you can reason well even on your own. Let me be clear.

7. Pesci

Your little heart is off like a radiator these days so your cravings, which remain many thanks to Mars in favor, are as sweet as the straw to scrape the pot of lamb. In short, passion is fine but a little romanticism, even if only on the facade, you could pretend it, right?? Venus against you makes you very frank but not very diplomatic for the next few days. Your sweetness is temporarily unavailable.

6. Leone

You blink your eyes and wag your tail Leo, because you just can’t express your feelings better than that. Mind you: feelings are many, words are missing. In fact, in your brain, there seems to be air like in bicycle tires and you can’t think of anything intelligent to say. On the other hand, things to do, sweets more than anything else, you have a full list that will last you for the whole next week.

5. Aquarius

You have no desire to work, because all your energies are concentrated in love. In all forms. From the traditional one towards the partner to the more fluid one aimed at the aromatic plants on the balcony. They need affection too, and you really do have it for everyone. The beauty is that in these days you will be able to find a balance of your own to match the transits, as long as you are not asked to activate the brain which is momentarily out of order due to Mercury in quadrature (and it will stay there for a while) .

4. Scorpio

Good thing you’re sexy as a lifeguard with oiled muscles and wild tan as early as May. All my envy! And that’s a good thing, because if I had to rely on your intellectual charm, we’d be in a bad way. Mercury makes you understand jokes late and turns off any critical sense. Information bounces around your brain like the ball of paper on the edge of the trash can. When you want, you never slip in! Get used to taking your time before answering because improvisation risks big.

3. Cancer

Apart from the second new moon in Aries complete with an eclipse that forces you to withdraw into yourself for 24 hours, like a hedgehog in front of a Labrador puppy who wants to play, everything else will be fine. Indeed, thanks to Mars in your sign you have the charm of a knight who saves the princess from the dragon. You are a hero and even the super tight onesie looks great on you! You’re not used to all this energy but I’d say you’re willing to adjust quickly.

2. Gemini

Venus is in your zodiac sign and you are the king of vice, the one who wants to go overboard but only with good things. Like you want an aperitif but in the hydromassage tub of the spa and also to your partner you propose evenings whose stories will definitely be forbidden to minors! All of this obviously happens in the face of Saturn against who instead tries to make you settle down but you promise you’ll think about it next week.

1. Visit

You feel like a true poet with Neptune and Venus in your favour, but above all with Mercury in your sign. You could even rhyme a shopping list or philosophize about washing machine schedules. All this poetry is in your head and you feel you have to leave a mark if not in history at least this week. I’m sure you will.