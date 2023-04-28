Watch out for the taxman if you sell used clothes on apps: the recent EU legislation

When selling used clothes it is important to take into account the specific legislation envisaged by the EU starting from January 2023.

In recent years i second hand clothes have become a real fashion. On the other hand, many are increasingly aware of how important it is to implement a conscious approach to clothingwhere is the recycling he rules it.

Continue to buy new clothes does not than feed the circle of fast fashionthe prevailing model in the clothing sector which is constantly being baked garments sold at bargain pricesproducts with polluting materials, often subjecting workers to inhumane conditions, including exhausting working hours and very low wages.

Selling used clothes on apps: EU legislation

Il The clothing sector is among the most polluting globally. With its unsustainable production processes, it harms the planet and people, including workers subject to unfair working conditions and those affected by contact dermatitis due to toxic materials used to create clothes.

To all this adds thehuge amount of waste generated by the sector not only in terms of production, but also in terms of individuals who buy and throw away clothes every year. According to data, on average, a purchased garment is worn only four times before ending up in a corner of the wardrobe, ending up being thrown away.

In this perspective the recycling is the way: a powerful anti-waste means, buying and selling used clothes allows you to give one second chance to bosses which would otherwise end up in waste, increasing pollution.

If you are close to selling your used clothes there are countless dedicated platforms as well as applications. Usually these are based on a simple operation that sees the creation of one’s own personal profile. Below you upload the photos of the clothes used on the platform. These must be accompanied by a brief description and the price at which you want to sell them.

However, in doing these operations it is important to be aware of the relevant European legislation. From the beginning of 2023 it has been planned as needed declare the sale of capi used if you exceed a certain threshold equal to 2,000 euros in earnings or more than 30 sales.

Once the garment is purchased it’s time to take care of the packing stage. We then proceed with the shipments. In this way, with an easy and fast method, you can optimize your wardrobe. We avoid throwing away clothes that we no longer wear, gaining a little something and doing good for the planet