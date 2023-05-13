Watch out, here’s what happens if…

A report of theEFSA has launched a real alarm on the presence of hydroxyanthracene in foods and food supplements. The question immediately involved the consumption of Aloe Verawhich contains therollinga derivative of hydroxyanthracene which is present in quite significant quantities.

But what exactly is it about?

EFSA’s alarm concerns precisely the very latest discoveries on substances derivatives of hydroxyanthracene, which would be genotoxic, therefore capable of damaging DNA. Some studies have shown that substances derived from hydroxyanthracene can cause intestinal cancer in animals and it seems that they can even damage the intestinal mucous membranes.

The Food Safety Agency has therefore deemed it right to warn consumers since it is not possible to establish a daily safety threshold for the consumption of hydroxyanthracene. Those who habitually consume thealoe verawhich contains a derivative of hydroxyanthracene called rollingHowever, they need not worry because the danger of damage to the mucous membranes and genotoxic risks can be reduced quite easily by consuming aloe vera without aloin, and therefore avoiding taking this derivative of hydroxyanthracene.

There are several on the market aloe juice free of aloin, which allows you to take this natural and beneficial substance without associated risks. In a medical and scientific context in which the effects of hydroxyanthracene are not yet fully understood, however, it is advisable to exploit the commercial presence of aloe without aloin which decreases the risk of toxicity and intestinal damage.

Aloe senza rolling

Aloin is a antrachinone, a component of aloe characterized by a bitter taste, which even before the EFSA alarm was avoided by many people as it caused some collateral discomfort, and because it was also recognized as a substance that could damage the intestine. Aloin has a yellow-brown color and consists of a mixture of two diastereomers, theroll A and theroll B: glucoside antrachinonico.

It is precisely the aloin, which is found in the latex obtained from the rind of the leaf itself, that gives aloe vera that function laxative which promotes peristalsis. However, more often than not it also causes quite painful contractions. In addition to all this, however, it can also damage and cause pain in the gastro-intestinal system: and this is why it is always better to choose aloe vera juice without aloin, avoiding side effects.