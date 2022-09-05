It is rumored that at Apple’s “Far Out” autumn conference held on Wednesday, there will be as many as 3 new Apple Watches. In the second generation, some foreign websites found that the Apple Watch Series 3 was sold out in many countries, or it was related to the preparation of the new watch.

A variety of Series 3 began to be out of stock

Apple Watch Series 3 is the only watch that is currently on sale but cannot be upgraded to watchOS 9. It is not surprising that Apple will take it off the shelves. In the UK and Australia, three of the four Series 3 models are out of stock, and Apple’s official website in the United States also has one sold out, and for the time being, there are four models in the Hong Kong Apple Store, but the moderator never recommends buying it now, unless you want to collect this watch released in 2017.

Apple Watch SE 2 rumored to be released on Wednesday

There are rumors that Apple will release the Apple Watch SE 2 at the Wednesday conference. As for the current Apple Watch SE, it will be retained, and it will replace the Series 3 as the cheapest watch.

Source: macrumors