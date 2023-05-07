Water leaks, a problem present in all homes: solve it like this, just a few euros are enough | Goodbye to costly repairs

Among the new devices available on the market stands out Swann, which helps us to reveal potential water leaks around the house. It is a small device, to be connected to Wi-Fi, very simple to use. Its price, then, is certainly very affordable. Let’s look more specifically at what it is.

We know all too well the macroeconomic condition in which we are immersed. The geopolitical and health events that have taken place in recent years have created conditions of strong general instability. The Covid-19 pandemic initially fossilized the production structures of many places around the world. This was especially felt in international logistics chains, giving rise to a supply problem that was not easy to solve.

The growing tensions in Ukraine then boiled over in open warfare just over a year ago. The armed confrontation has led to growing tension which has also had repercussions on the markets. In short, everything has meant that commodity prices soared uncontrollably. The energy sector was mainly affected, and we are still verifying it, given that the bills at the end of the month are clear: the prices are incredibly higher. Devices like Swannin this context, they are easy and comfortable investments to make.

The Swann sensor that detects domestic water leaks

Here, in reality, the theme is doubly linked to that of water saving. The world situation, even here, is not the best. Drought becomes a real problem for more and more people. To save water – and consequently in the bill – the Swann sensor gives us a big hand. It works with the energy of two AAA batteries Well yes connect to Wi-Fi. Through the application Swann Securitythis little device helps us detect water leaks that may appear around the house without us even realizing it.

According to the manufacturers, in case of loss the sensor takes 8 seconds to send a notification via app to our smartphone. Although this object falls within the category of home automation accessories, its little bulk and its ease of use make it suitable for any user. Its price, then, is really super. Indeed, on Amazon the Swann sensor it is found at prices that rotate around €35with offers that often lower this fee.