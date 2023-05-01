Water on Mars? It is more widespread than previously thought

A really interesting discovery made by the Chinese rover Zhurong. According to what was found thanks to his tireless work on the Martian soil, the water may be more widespread, and recent, than previously thought. His observations have in fact discovered traces of “blue gold” in the hottest regions of the Red Planet.

The discovery highlights new potentially fertile areas in those areas of Mars where conditions could be suitable for the existence of life. Obviously further studies will be needed which for now, unfortunately, will have to wait.

Currently, in fact, the Zhurong rover is “hibernating” due to the Martian winter and, as stated by the mission’s chief designer, Zhang Rongqiao, “Its solar panels are likely covered in dust, which cuts off its energy source and could possibly even prevent the rover from working again.”.

Before Zhurong began to “sleep”, he observed salt-rich dunes, with cracks and fissures which, according to the researchers, were probably mixed with the melting of the morning frost or the snow itself, formed in theUtopia Planitia of Mars, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere, between 1.4 million and 400,000 years ago.

Dr Xiaoguang Qin, from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics and co-author of the study published in Science Advances, explained: “Studying the structure and chemical composition of these dunes can provide information on the possibility of water activity during this specific period. But we think it might just be a small amount… no more than a very light layer of water on the surface.”.

The rover did not directly detect water in the form of frost or ice, but computer simulations and observations from other spacecraft on Mars indicate that even today at certain times of the year, conditions could be suitable for the appearance of the very precious “blue gold”.

But Chinese scientists are sure of one thing: the little cracks, depressions and fissures definitely were produced by the presence of small pockets of water, perhaps due to the thawing of frost or snow that has mixed with the salt. In fact, they ruled out both the wind and the frost made of carbon dioxide, which makes up most of Mars’ atmosphere, as the cause.

Dr Mary Bourke, from Trinity College Dublin and an expert on Martian geology, added: “The Chinese rover has now provided evidence that there may be a wider distribution of this process on Mars than previously identified. As small as this watery area is, could be important for identifying habitable environments“.

Speaking of the Red Planet, do you know how long it takes to get to Mars? In the meantime that a similar journey becomes possible for everyone, we can still explore Mars thanks to Caltech.