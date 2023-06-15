Water retention, mistakes to avoid in the gym: expert advice

Water retention can be treated, but it’s important to avoid making some mistakes that can make the situation worse!

Water retention is a phenomenon that mainly affects women and occurs when fluid stagnation occurs in the body. Symptoms are “typical” and range from sudden weight gain to stiff joints. The retention can be localized, when it occurs in a precise part of the body or generalized when it concerns the whole organism.

The causes are many, from high temperatures, to hormonal fluctuations due to the menstrual cycle, to taking the contraceptive pill, passing through nutritional deficiencies or chronic venous insufficiency. Some drugs can also contribute to the onset of water retention, such as those to lower blood pressure.

Furthermore, water retention can be a consequence of some ongoing pathologies, such as renal failure, food intolerances, emphysema, hypothyroidism, heart failure. Water retention can be fought, first of all the causes of the disturbance will have to be investigated.

For this reason it is necessary to consult a doctor who knows how to indicate the tests to be performed and the specific treatments. In the meantime, it is advisable to put into practice some simple tricks to get better. First of all, prefer a diet low in salt, drink enough and stay hydrated. It’s also important to carry out moderate and constant physical activity, but without exaggerating! In fact, experts believe that sometimes water retention gets worse, especially if certain mistakes are made.

Water retention, these mistakes in the gym aggravate the situation

First of all, heavy loads should be avoided, if you train with weights in fact it is advisable not to overdo it, because the capillaries could break, making the situation worse. Even too long and stressful training should be categorically avoided in case of water retention, since cortisol levels will risenegatively impacting.

The third mistake not to make in the gym is to train only the buttocks and legs. By doing so, the inflammation in the legs will worsen, the workout must be complete and also involve the upper part of the body. Another mistake that is commonly made is to do not stretch after training. If you follow these tips, you can prevent the worsening of the condition water retention.

In fact, some mistakenly believe that doing more can improve the appearance and health of the skin, but this is not the case. As mentioned, it is necessary to consult a doctor, in fact it cannot be excluded that the retention may be the consequence of an ongoing disorder. Some of them can also be “serious” so it is necessary not to underestimate the symptom.