Water, when is it better to drink it to lose weight? What you need to know

Water is an ally for weight loss. But when is the right time to drink it? Let’s find out the details and curiosities

One of the elixirs of beauty and weight loss it’s just the water. How many times have you heard that drinking at least 2 liters of water a day helps you lose weight? Certainly many times, but is it true or false myth? Let’s find out together in this article.

Drinking water promotes weight loss, especially if you sip it at certain times of the day. It is very important, however, to set up a strategy slimming that has water as its first ally. It should be emphasized that it would be better to drink still water preferring it to carbonated water as it is swollen; if desired, it could be flavored with slices of lemon, cucumber, fennel, but strictly without sugars and dyes.

Of course, you won’t wake up refreshed just sipping water before bed, but some scientific evidence establishes and supports the water-weight loss connection. After all, 60% of our body is made up of water, so the more hydrated you are, the more efficiently your body copes with its tasks.

When does drinking water make you lose weight?

When it comes to breakdown how much water you need to drink throughout the day. It is good to specify that this is at least equal to six glasses of water. The directions to follow are very important and there are four of them.

Water on an empty stomach: Before starting your daily routine, drink a glass of water, preferably room temperature or hot. In this way you will rehydrate the body and tissues after hours of night rest, reactivating intestinal transit. Water before main meals: A glass of water before main meals could help to appease the sense of appetite, avoiding uncontrolled binge eating and related feelings of guilt. Water after lunch or dinner: Since water is a very helpful ally in the digestive process. Consider having a glass after lunch or dinner. Sip Water: don’t forget to sip water at least every hour. You can also change with infusions.

If you play sports, add it up and always carry it with you in a water bottle. Drink it to workout concluded will help you to replenish the loss of mineral salts during intense effort. Research has confirmed that water helps increase thermogenesisthat is, by increasing the production of heat in the body, it prevents excessive consumption of food and increases lipolysis.

