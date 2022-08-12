The brand of a famous bottled water was withdrawn from the market, where a bacterium that can cause damage to health was found. Be careful not to drink it.

The bottled waters that you can buy are of many types and different brands. Let’s see which brand has been withdrawn, and which bacterium has been identified.

According to an Istat research, 29% of the families interviewed do not trust tap water, and 7 out of 10 families in Italy buy bottled mineral water.

Acqua Guizza, the batch withdrawn for staphylococcus

Speaking of drinking water, we have always been divided into two factions: those who love water that comes from the tap or drinking fountains, and those who love bottled water. And not only that, the controversy also arises between those who prefer to drink still water and those who prefer sparkling water.

The Ministry of Health has announced the order to withdraw a batch of water from the famous Guizza brand. The water was reportedly withdrawn from the market because the possible presence of the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus was identified.

As explained by the ISS, “staphylococci are bacteria that commonly live on the skin, nose, throat (pharynx) and intestines of people without causing problems. In particular conditions, however, they can penetrate the human body and develop infections that are sometimes mild, others so serious as to be life-threatening.“.

The water in question is sold in packs of 6 bottles of 1.5 liters each. The production plant is that of Gran Guizza Spa, in Valle Reale, SS 17, 65026, Popoli (breaking latest news). The water has been withdrawn from the points of sale, and the Ministry on the site warns of “do not consume and return to the point of sale“, Which will refund or replace the product.

The contaminated production batches are 10LB2202A (July 21 production) and 08LB2208A (July 27 production), with storage terms of January 20, 2024 and January 26, 2024 respectively.

“The decision was taken following the sampling carried out by Arta Abruzzo on behalf of the Sian Asl of breaking latest news at the Popoli production site which found the presence of the Staphylococcus aureus contamination indicator in some finished products.“, Explained the company.

Staphylococcus aureus poisoning causes nausea, headache, diarrhea with severe abdominal pain, fever and tiredness. At greater risk are the more fragile people such as the elderly and children – with a weaker immune system, and a tendency to become dehydrated more easily. Staphylococcal aureus infection generally resolves within 24 hours, if no particular complications occur.