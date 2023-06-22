Watering plants with chlorine water: How to recycle pool water!

Water-saving measures are a key issue of climate change, with many garden owners wondering whether they can water their plants with chlorinated water? With water shortages, legislative changes such as pool bans and limited lawn irrigation are on the horizon. This is leading some people to look for ways to reuse pool water to irrigate their gardens. But is this even possible and can plants be watered with chlorine water? Here are some useful information and tips to help you avoid related errors.

What happens if you water plants with chlorinated water?

Besides chlorine, pool water may also contain other chemical substances such as bromine, cyanuric acid and oxidizers. In addition, it remains in the pool, which requires regular cleaning of the pool. This allows you to free pool water from pollutants of organic and inorganic origin. Such a treatment is done with various chemicals. Can such an irrigation method be beneficial for the plants in the garden or would it cause considerable damage to the crops? There’s no question that this saves water, but is it actually good for irrigation?

At first glance, pool water appears to be harmful to most plant species unless chlorine levels are reduced. This is usually used to eliminate bacteria and algae in the pool, since chlorine acts as a disinfectant. However, it also oxidizes other materials or contaminants and, at high levels, can also damage plants. Chlorine is harmless in small amounts, although tap water is usually chlorinated. However, an excess can lead to burns of young plant leaves. Additionally, too much chlorine can yellow vegetables and prevent seedlings from rooting and germinating. In addition, at high concentrations, when you water plants with chlorinated water, the chemical also has a detrimental effect on the growth process. However, there is a way to prevent this by considering some simple yet thoughtful strategies.

How does chlorine in small amounts affect the crops?

If you water your plants with chlorine water when the chlorine level is low, it can even be beneficial for them. The substance administered in small quantities thus proves to be an insecticide, in that chlorine eliminates vermin or other bacteria and moulds. However, the negative or positive effects of chlorine are closely related to the concentration and the plant variety. Most plant species are resistant to small amounts of chlorine, although some crops such as grapes or avocados cannot withstand it. Even if you water them with pool water that has a low concentration of the chemical, it will be toxic to them.

The hydrogen peroxide contained in the pool water can also have a positive effect on the garden soil and the plants growing in it. It is able to approximate the composition of domestic water to the natural composition that plants receive from snowmelt and precipitation. The atomic oxygen contained in the substance not only contributes to the disinfection of the soil, but also provides crops with oxygen.

Can lawns and plants be watered with chlorine water by reducing the chlorine content?

If you have treated your pool water with chlorine, it is perfectly possible to use it to irrigate seedlings of tomatoes and other varieties such as cucumbers, garlic, onions and flowers. It would even make sense for garden and house plants to spray plant leaves with chlorinated water to provide them with a protective film against pests and plant diseases. However, if there are high concentrations of chlorine in the pool, it is advisable to wait a few days for them to decrease before watering plants with chlorine water.

In addition, lawns tolerate chlorine water and you can use it to water your garden areas or vegetable garden. If you clean your pool with ozonation, pool water will also benefit plants. This is because ozone quickly takes the form of dissolved oxygen, which is beneficial to most crops. As for lawns, pool water with reduced chlorine levels does not harm the grass as it is not enough to disrupt its nutrient uptake. Since lawns are also typically exposed to constant sunlight, this also mitigates the negative effects of potentially high levels of chlorine in pool water. Otherwise, you can take some of the following steps to lower its concentration.

How can the chlorine content in pool water be reduced?

As written above, you should not add any chemicals to your pool for about a week before watering. In addition, you can use three methods to remove chlorine from pool water. These include evaporation, filtration and chemical neutralization. If you want to evaporate chlorine it can be a bit time consuming but beneficial as you don’t have to spend any money to do it. All you have to do is let the pool water evaporate under the sun to turn chlorine into a gas.

To get rid of chlorine chemically, you can use potassium metabisulfite (E-224), which is available in tablet form. About 80 liters of chlorine can be removed from water with one tablet, and this is done very quickly. When it comes to the filtration method, a process called reverse osmosis is used. This allows you to filter pool water using a semi-permeable membrane and get rid of any impurities. Reverse osmosis is an equally quick method, but it can be costly. Such a filter system is usually installed on site and is more worthwhile for larger or public pools or factories.

How can you water or spray plants with chlorinated water?

Most plant varieties benefit from micronutrients to thrive, although they require varying amounts. The nutrients needed in small amounts are the micronutrients, with chlorine being a vital micronutrient for almost all plants. New research shows that pool water can be a potential source of nutrients. It also contains zinc and bromine, and when the effect of the chlorine in the water is reduced, these nutrients can prove beneficial to plants. If you want to try such a method of watering in different ways, you can take the following steps.

If you water plants with chlorinated water, you can use a spray bottle to fill them with pool water. However, you should clean and disinfect them beforehand. Then use the methods above to reduce the chlorine level. After filtration, the bottle will also not clog when spraying. Try spraying the plant in question with pool water on both the top and bottom of the leaves. Treat the topsoil with it too. In order for the plants to optimally absorb water and nutrients, you should water or spray your plants with chlorine water in the morning or evening. Otherwise it will evaporate in the heat. In addition, you can also use flat and smaller containers that are slightly wider than your flower pots and place the plants in them. Then aim for a water level on the side of the flower pot that is 1 to 1.5 inches high when watering plants with chlorinated water. First, you can leave the plant in the pool water for about 20 minutes and then test the soil for moisture with your fingers. If the soil is moist but not soggy, you can remove the pot and position the plant to allow excess water to drain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

