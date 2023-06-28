Watering plants with coffee: which ones can benefit from it?

Your daily cup of coffee is high in nitrogen, which promotes the growth of plants that prefer more acidic soil, as well as significant amounts of magnesium and potassium, which are critical to their growth and health. However, excessive coffee consumption is not only harmful to humans, but also to your crops. Therefore, in this article we will clarify the following questions: watering plants with coffee – which ones are suitable, how to do it correctly and does the caffeinated drink help against fungus gnats on potted plants and snails in the garden!

Watering plants with coffee – How can you benefit from it

As you know, the idea of ​​using ground coffee as fertilizer is not new. Many gardeners add it to the compost heap, where it breaks down and mixes with other organic matter, creating fantastic, nutrient-rich soil. Of course, this doesn’t happen with the cold cup of coffee on your desk. So, how can watering plants with brewed coffee benefit them and what should you consider to get optimal benefits.

Since coffee grounds are full of beneficial substances for your plants, it stands to reason that brewed coffee also contains plenty of them. Of course, you can’t water your plants with coffee that has cream, milk, sugar, or sweeteners added to it. You must use pure coffee diluted with water.

What is the correct dilution ratio

To use coffee as a plant fertilizer, you need to dilute it. It should resemble weak tea. Let your mixture sit at a ratio of 1 part coffee to 3 parts water, an equal dilution between coffee and water is also suitable. When diluting, also consider how strong you are making your caffeinated beverage. If you make him stronger use the first 1:3 option, if he is weaker use the second.

Watering plants with coffee – Is there any potential harm

As a rule of thumb, you should only use diluted coffee as a water substitute once a week. Remember that overdoing it can lead to negative results. A sign of this is when you notice your plants’ leaves turning yellow or brown. This means that the soil has become too acidic. In this case, you should stop pouring the coffee and possibly repot the plant.

What plants respond well to coffee

For the gardening novices among you, we will explain the basic principles. Some plants like acidic soil and others like alkaline soil. Coffee and coffee grounds are very acidic. So when you add them to the soil, it becomes acidic. That would be a problem for the plants that like an alkaline environment. Let’s look at the same statement but with the numerical values.

Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9, depending on the type and method of preparation. The lower the pH, the more acidic the coffee. Putting it in the soil will lower the pH of the soil and this can be a big problem for plants that prefer a higher pH.

Most plants grow best at a slightly acidic to neutral pH (5.8-7). Tap water is slightly alkaline, with a pH above 7. Mixing it with coffee will lower the acidity accordingly, so your plants won’t be at risk of nitrogen overdose. Here’s which plants love coffee!

How can you measure the pH of the soil yourself and check the nutrient levels of the plants? Find out here!

These vegetables love acidic soil with a low pH (5.5 to 7.5)

Here’s a list of vegetables that would appreciate a sip from your leftover coffee:

cucumbers grow best in acidic to neutral soil with a pH of 5.5 to 7.0. They germinate for about seven days at a temperature of 18-20 degrees Celsius. They love moist (but not soggy) soil and full sun. Cucumbers are a good option for vertical gardening when space in the ground is limited.

When are cucumbers ready for harvest? You can find out here!

carrots grow best in acidic to neutral soil with a pH of 5.5 to 7.0. It takes 2 to 3 weeks for the seeds to germinate at a temperature of 10 and 25 °C degrees Celsius. They like smooth, sandy soil that is moist (but not waterlogged).

tomatoes grow best in acidic to slightly alkaline soil with a pH of 5.5 to 7.5. Your seeds will take 6 to 11 days to germinate in ideal conditions: moist (but not waterlogged) soil at 24 to 28 degrees Celsius. Tomatoes prefer full sun. They’re also a good option for vertical growing if you have stakes to support them as they grow taller.

How coffee grounds stimulate fruiting and ripening of tomatoes? Find out here!

Coffee for Plants – Other Vegetables That May Benefit:

Zucchini Beans Celery Squash Kohlrabi Melon Leek Broccoli Peas Peppers Carrots Brussels Sprouts Spinach Asparagus Beets Kale Radishes

Acid-loving fruit trees and shrubs

blueberries: These acid-friendly fruits like soils with a pH between 4.5 and 5.5. They are also beautiful to look at and delicious to taste.

blueberries are packed with vitamins. They grow under conditions similar to blueberries.

currants: These respond well to a slightly acidic soil with a pH of 6 to 6.5. They also prefer full sun, but will also grow in semi-shade. They like well-drained, nutrient-rich soil.

Water plants with coffee – these also benefit from a soil with a pH between 5.5 and 7.0:

Apples Pears Figs Peaches Nectarines Pomegranates

Water plants with coffee – these flowers like it!

Watering flowers with coffee – These are perfect for:

lily of the valley: A shade-loving flower that grows in soil with a pH between 5 and 6.5.

Camelie: This beautiful romantic flower that blooms in gorgeous shades of pink and red is often considered difficult to grow. However, this is usually because the soil is too alkaline. Camellias prefer acidic soil with a pH of 5.5 to 6.5 and are perfect shade plants.

cyclamen: This attractive plant prefers medium acidity (5.5 to 6.5) and does well in full or partial shade.

Begonias: These annual or perennial flowers thrive in sandy loam soil that is slightly acidic (pH between 6.0 and 6.5). Begonias are also an elegant houseplant.

daffodils: These well-known spring bloomers like slightly acidic to neutral soil. They are also low maintenance flowers that do well in pots.

Ornamental plants that require more nitrogen

Blue Hydrangeas: For hydrangeas to really bloom blue, they need acidic soil with a pH of 5.5 or less. Neutral or alkaline soils will cause the flowers to turn pink.

Which plants to fertilize with coffee – rhododendron: These beauties thrive in acidic soil with a pH of 4.5 to 6.0. However, if you notice yellowing leaves, there could be a number of possible causes. Find out what these are and what you can do about them here!

Magnolias: This delightful flowering tree prefers soil with a pH of 5.0 to 6.0.

Azaleas: The best soil for these attractive garden plants is one with a pH between 4.5 and 6.

Water plants with coffee – gardenia: This elegant shrub is a tropical plant but makes an excellent houseplant. Since she likes an acidic soil of 5.0 to 6.5, she will appreciate if you water her with diluted coffee once a week. Tip: Use cold coffee against fungus gnats

Cold coffee against fungus gnats: Dilute cold coffee 1:1 with water and water your garden and house plants occasionally (once every two weeks) with this mixture. The coffee will repel the pests as the caffeine it contains is toxic to their larvae.

Coffee grounds against fungus gnats: Spread it on the ground around the infested plants as this thin layer will prevent the female fungus gnats from laying eggs.

Coffee grounds against snails

Fill a bottle with lukewarm water and add a few spoonfuls of ground coffee. Spray the affected plants with the solution to get rid of snails quickly and effectively. The procedure will not harm the plants.

For more useful information on how to use coffee to fight a plague of snails, click here!

