Watering tomatoes with salt water: effects on the plant

There are sustainable ways for gardeners these days to maximize their yield, but what happens when you water tomatoes with salt water? Study results showed back in 2007 that seawater can make the fruit of cherry tomatoes tastier and richer in antioxidants. Such watering with diluted salt water stresses tomato plants, causing them to start producing higher levels of certain compounds. In this way, the crops can cope with the stressful conditions, which also changes the growth process. This can be beneficial for garden owners as it also improves the taste. However, does this irrigation method also entail risks and what else needs to be taken into account? Below you will find some useful information and gardening tips.

If you water tomatoes with salt water, how would a salt bath affect the plants?

In principle, large amounts of salt actually cause the death of many plant species by disrupting osmosis at the roots. This prevents the plants from absorbing water, which usually causes them to wither. However, it is also known that many fertilizing products are salt-based, which is why the salinity in the soil is now significantly higher than what garden plants could tolerate. However, as far as tomato plants are concerned, they are a bit more resistant to such fertilizers and salt. This could indeed make using brackish water for watering beneficial.

How does this watering method work on tomato plants?

The research, published in the April 2007 Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, suggests that diluting the salt solution with seawater actually has beneficial effects on tomato fruit. The possible reason for this is the so-called environmental pollution. The scientists were able to water tomatoes with salt water by watering the plants with 10 percent seawater and freshwater. This happened after the seedlings had grown for three weeks and had passed the stage where solution would have been harmful to them.

The researchers then tested the ripe fruit for taste and nutrients, and they found significant improvements. However, the irrigation method also caused the tomatoes to grow smaller. In addition, their weight was slightly lower than that of the control group, but they were sweeter and tastier due to higher sugar and acid content. Another advantage of this method was that the tomatoes contained more ascorbic acid, vitamin E and antioxidants.

So if you water tomatoes with salt water, this would affect the crop as drought stress, as less water is absorbed under these conditions. As a result, plant leaves and fruit grow smaller and can produce stress-related biochemical compounds in response. The end result is smaller fruit with tastier tomato pulp and a higher concentration of various dissolved nutrients. This makes the method beneficial in terms of taste and health benefits, but are there any downsides?

Can there be any harm in watering tomatoes with salt water?

The same effect can actually be achieved by watering the tomato plants less during fruit set. Additionally, reduced watering also means smaller fruit and higher concentrations of sugars and other botanicals, which also happens with the method above. Accordingly, adding a brine solution can be skipped and watering simply reduced to induce moderate drought stress after the three-week vegetative stage.

If you water your tomatoes with salt water instead, it could have a negative impact on the soil conditions in your garden. There is some concern that this will degrade the garden soil and make neighboring garden plants in the bed inedible. Although the study authors claim that plants thrive in balanced soil that contains both macro and micronutrients, some professional gardeners disagree. According to them, sodium is not a micronutrient for the crops and accordingly cannot improve the soil.

Alternative fertilization method with Epsom salts

Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate, contains about 10% magnesium and 13% sulfur. This is a water-soluble crystal that transports calcium to the tops of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. It also facilitates the absorption of essential nutrients that plants need, such as nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus. Here are some ways you can water or fertilize tomatoes with salt water in a similar way.

Treating potted tomatoes with Epsom salt: Dissolve 1 tablespoon Epsom salt in 4 liters of water, then water the tomato plants. Wait for the brine to start pouring to the bottom of the pot and do this every 3-4 weeks. This allows you to increase the production of tomatoes and improve their taste. Using Epsom Salts for Tomato Seedlings: Pour 1 tablespoon Epsom salts into the hole where you plan to plant your seedling and cover with soil. Make sure beforehand that the roots do not come into contact with the magnesium sulfate. This will prevent the stems and flowers from rotting. Fertilizing tomatoes with Epsom salts during the growing season: If you’re growing tomatoes outdoors, it’s a good idea to fertilize the plants every month during the growing season with a solution of 4 liters of water and 2 tablespoons of Epsom salts. This allows you to promote the development of the root system, prevent the flowers from rotting and give the fruits a rich color.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

