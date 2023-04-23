Watermelon for Skin: Fight acne with this summery fruit

The summer months call for refreshing juices and all things cool. Watermelon tops the list of summer fruits because it has a high water content, something you need plenty of in the searing heat. You can cut it up and eat it or use it to make DIY face masks to soothe the skin skin. If you are looking for home remedies for fight acne, you can try watermelon. A renowned cosmetic dermatologist explains why watermelon is good for your skin and how you can include it in your skincare routine summer skin to fight acne.

To find out how well watermelon works on the skin at trend acne, Health Shots contacted Dr Jaishree Sharad, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, author, TEDx speaker and founder of Skinfiniti Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic in Mumbai.

Benefits of watermelon for skin

Watermelon isn’t just about the water content, it’s also a fruit rich in antioxidants, multivitamins, and minerals, making it incredibly beneficial to your health.

Here are some other benefits of watermelon:

• Contains high levels of lycopene and vitamin C which are antioxidants that fight free radicals and protect the skin from damage, says Dr. Sharad.

• It is good for those looking for anti-aging ingredients. Reduces collagen damage, maintains skin elasticity and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

• It is a rich source of vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin A, potassium, copper and magnesium, which help brighten dull skin.

• Magnesium found in semi of watermelon helps reduce stress hormone levels, balance hormones and relieve acne.

• The presence of malic acid in watermelon acts as an exfoliant that helps slough off dead skin cells. Hence, you will see a reduction in blemishes and dullness.

Watermelon masks to fight acne

The nourishing summer fruit can be used to soothe and soothe the skin. Simply applying watermelon juice to your face with a cotton ball for 10 to 15 minutes can ease skin irritation and redness, says the expert. It increases the body’s nitric oxide levels, which promotes wound healing and also reduces acne. Here are other ways to include watermelon in your regimen skin care summer!

1. Watermelon with yogurt and honey

It may help to combine mashed watermelon with yogurt and honey and then leave the paste on your face for 10-15 minutes. The antioxidants in honey and watermelon can reduceinflammationwhile yogurt can exfoliate the skin.

2. Watermelon and tomato

A blend of watermelon puree and tomato pulp can be used by those with oily skin to smooth out the skin. The malic acid in watermelon and lycopene in tomato act as natural exfoliants and soothe the skin.

3. Watermelon and banana

You can apply a mixture of watermelon juice and mashed banana on your face for 20 minutes, as the anti-inflammatory properties can help relieve acne.

Dr. Sharad says the white rind of watermelon can also be used to soothe irritated skin. Just freeze thin slices of fruit and apply them on your face for 15-20 minutes. This will provide hydration and also soothe the skin.

You may be a fan of home remedies, but try not to use ingredients like lemon and abrasive agents along with watermelon. While lemon is a powerful acid agent that contains lactic acid, watermelon has malic acid that also does the job of an exfoliant. Hence, the combination of two acidic agents can cause dryness, redness and peeling of the skin. It is especially harmful to women with sensitive skin who may experience more serious side effects.

Also, aggressive abrasive agents such as sugar and shells of nights minced meat should not be mixed with watermelon wraps. Watermelon seeds already act as a natural exfoliant, and the abrasive texture of sugar scrubs and ground nut shells can be too harsh on your face. This means you can end up with dryness, irritation and rashes.

A word of warning before you go out and try these watermelon face masks! Before trying any home remedysee a dermatologist or do a patch test.