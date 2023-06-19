wave arriving in Emilia Romagna, the weather forecast

Bologna, 19 June 2023 – Just two days from summer solstice the heat, the muggy one, has arrived.

L’African anticyclone Scipiowhich will bring the first real wave of hot all over Italyis ready to set the country on fire with scorching temperatures up to 43 degrees in the inland areas of Sardinia.

After a sultry weekend, with 33 degrees in Bolognaalso in Emilia Romagna the thermometer will splash but no later than 36.

The African anticyclone sets fire to Italy

What has just begun will be a hot weekdue to the anticyclonic promontory present on the central Mediterranean, with peaks above 35 degrees in particular on the inland areas of the Central South.

The air of African matrix will invest the whole peninsula doing drastically rise the thermometerthe hottest days will be those of Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures above the average for the period of 8-10 degrees.

How long does it last

However, the first wave of heat, brought about by the subtropical high pressure, will already end inlast weekend of June when scattered storms will hit the country with the consequent lowering of temperatures.

Emilia Romagna weather: when will be the peak

In Emilia Romagna, later the 45 consecutive weather alerts for the bad weather emergencythe great heat is coming even if for the moment the forecasts concern heat risk they report only one weak discomfort in the plains.

With the presence of the anticyclone, in the next few days the weather will be dry in the whole region both in the morning and in the afternoon with clear or at least cloudy skies.

The peak of the heat will arrive in Emilia Romagna Between Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 when on the plains it could exceed 35 degrees.

The hottest day in the regionaccording to experts, probably will be Thursday with the scorching African air bringing the temperatures down to touch 36 in the plain.

Bologna: when the yellow dot

From today the heat alarm invests several Italian cities. TO Bologna the first yellow dot there will be Wednesday 21 June, coinciding with the solstice. In addition to the Emilian capital, they will be in total 15 cities at risk according to the bulletin released by the ministry, while the first orange sticker of the season goes to Campobasso on Wednesday.

But what do these colors mean? With the red dot the cities with the highest level of heat risk for everyone are indicated; L’orange signals the greatest danger for the most fragile, i.e. the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases; The giallo indicates pre-warning for weather conditions that may precede a heat wave. Finally the sticker verde indicates no risk to the population.

When cool and rain come back

And’intense but fleeting heat wave since already in the next weekend there could be a sudden drop in temperaturewith temperatures returning to average, and some precipitation.

The infiltrations of humid Atlantic air they could also generate gods scattered thundershowers, with a general decrease in temperatures, but only for a short time. The sun should return to the whole region as early as next Sunday.

