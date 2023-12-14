wave of cases in the post-pandemic, the numbers are eloquent. Updates

The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) has reported a significant increase in cancer cases in the post-pandemic era. According to the ANSA news agency, there has been a surge in tumors, with 18,400 more diagnoses in 2023 compared to 2020.

The official census conducted by AIOM, National Screening Observatory (ONS), and PASSI revealed that the number of cancer diagnoses in 2020 was 376,600, and it has now increased to at least 395,000 in 2023. In addition, there has been a worrying decrease in adherence to prevention screening, despite the significant progress in cancer research, which has saved 268,000 lives in the past 13 years.

Breast cancer tops the list as the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2023, with 55,900 cases, followed by colorectal cancer (50,500), lung cancer (44,000), prostate cancer (41,100), and bladder cancer (29,700). The data also indicates that the absolute number of new oncological diagnoses in Italy is projected to increase by 1.3% in men and 0.6% in women every year over the next two decades.

The increase in cancer cases is believed to be influenced by the effects of the pandemic over the past three years, as screenings and preventive care collapsed for many months due to a lack of available doctors. However, with the coronavirus situation now under control, it is crucial for individuals over 50 to prioritize preventive care and resume screenings to detect tumors at an early stage, increasing the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

Overall, the current data on cancer diagnoses in Italy post-pandemic raises concerns and highlights the urgency for individuals to prioritize their health and seek preventive care and screenings.