WDR doctor Doc Esser and director Günter Roggenhofer as dementia experts on stage …

04/29/2023 – Last weekend, the dementia cinema event of the company Home Instead took place in Greven. The event with TV doctor Doc Esser and director Günter Roggenhofer was a great success and attracted around 400 guests. These included high-ranking personalities such as Mayor Dietrich Aden, Deputy Mayoress Greven, Ms. Waschkowitz-Biggeleben, Member of the State Parliament Schulze-Föcking, the senior citizens’ advisory board and many representatives of geriatric care groups, as well as Barmer and AOK.

Dementia experts Doc Esser and Günter Roggenhofer

Managing director Ms. Kilic-Önder and managing director Mr. Önder welcomed the highlight of the day, WDR moderator and TV doctor Doc Esser, who reported on the background and prevention of dementia in his lecture. With his well-founded knowledge and his friendly manner, Doc Esser managed to explain the complex disease in an understandable way and to show the audience preventive measures. He emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, physical activity and social interaction.

Afterwards, Doc Esser personally answered all questions at the popcorn stand. The proceeds from the sale of tickets and popcorn were then donated to the organization “Aktion Deutschland hilft e. V.” for the earthquake victims in Turkey. donated.

Another moving moment of the day was Günter Roggenhofer’s emotional documentary about his mother’s dementia. In his film “Diagnose Dementia – A Scare Without a Ghost” he gave viewers an intimate insight into his personal experiences and the challenges associated with caring for a family member suffering from dementia. The audience was deeply touched by Roggenhofer’s courage and openness in sharing his story. After the film screening, there was a discussion with Günter Roggenhofer and Doc Esser. The two experts exchanged their perspectives and answered questions from the audience. The discussion was characterized by great openness and mutual understanding and gave the guests a comprehensive insight into the topic.

The success of the Home Instead District Steinfurt dementia cinema is a sign that there is a willingness to deal with the topic and accept the challenges. It is important that awareness-raising and education about dementia continue in order to improve the quality of life of those affected and expand support options for their families. The event was a big step towards a dementia-friendly society that focuses on the well-being and needs of those affected and their families.

Home Instead was founded in the USA in 1994 and today has more than 1,150 locations in 13 countries on four continents. Home Instead caregivers enable people in need of help and care to live in their familiar surroundings.

Home Instead has been represented in Germany since 2008, the head office is in Cologne. There are currently more than 160 companies across the country, all of which are licensed by the long-term care insurance fund and can therefore use all outpatient budgets from the long-term care insurance. Together, the German Home Instead businesses serve around 35,000 customers.

