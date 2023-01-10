by Nunzia Boccaforno

Dear Director,

the debate on the future of our healthcare comes alive through various visions resulting from different angles of the operational and observational field. As often happens in difficult situations, everyone tends to legitimize their point of view by corroborating it with Popper’s use of data. AGENAS doct.

Lo speaker’s corner so effective in these times for us ordinary health professionals who are experiencing the system’s difficulties in implementing structural changes to save the NHS. It is unlikely that proposals for the overall reform of the system that are satisfactory for the various stakeholders will be implemented in the medium term. In fact, there is a tendency to design models based on the “desired” social reality and not on the existing one.

Whether we like it or not, part of our country is fascinated by neo-liberal policies that do not fit well with a universal and supportive healthcare system. Added to this is the historic situation of scarce resources available and internal conflicts over hoarding. The ground is made even more fertile by the prevailing “performanceism” which now characterizes the supply and organization of services as I wrote in my previous contribution, “The vicious circle of healthcare seen only as a service”.

The situation is degenerating. Paradigming the Anglo-Saxons or the swamp people, whose genes we carry on the DNA, it is time for a time-out and to plan actions that activate ongoing responses to contingent problems, starting with professionals and patients. Owners of the system are the main target of the unfavorable outcomes of his malaise.

Professionals are few tired and unmotivated, patients are many disillusioned and angry.

“Only citizens can save the NHS” says Antonio Panti in his newspaper. I add as others have done that professionals can make the greatest contribution.

We therefore operate with organizational experiments, although methodologically improvable, which put the health professionals of the various care settings in relation with the patients. In many years of work in the healthcare organization, I have shared the greatest professional satisfactions with colleagues on occasions for professional comparison and clinical/organisational analysis.

I therefore propose only one example, as a stimulus to activate proactive reasoning that can subsequently be evaluated and corroborated by experts.

We need to connect hospital care with territorial care. Drain hospitals with many outpatient services. Permeate the culture of local professionals with that of hospitals and vice versa.

We activate the co-presence of hospital and territorial professionals in the structures. Starting from the Community Houses where present, to the Primary Care Units, to the associated GPs’ clinics or in ad hoc structures for GPs who operate individually.

This activity, remunerated with rewards/incentives (for experts the methods: LP, funds for training, hardship, ad hoc budgets, etc.) can be carried out both with the presence of patients (direct visit for specific cases) and in analysis combination of cases. Both these candidates with a specialist request and those already waiting and not processed. Furthermore, coordination of the taking charge of the chronic patient, etc.

The expectation of the project is to improve the appropriateness of the requests and the acceptance by the specialist. Reciprocally implement the culture and knowledge of the different settings, reduce access to the emergency room and benefit from comparison between peers in the professional field.

It is just a small example, which can be perfected, which requires specific strategies on the part of the organizers commensurate with the territorial typology and the structure of the services present.

The necessary resources are related to:

Acquisition of administrative professionals who can assist doctors and nurses in case management as well as in the partial “de-bureaucratisation” of the healthcare activity.

Economic incentive for professionals especially if they work extra hours.

Structuring/implementation of management for the organization and promotion of projects and analysis of results.

From a management point of view, resources are not difficult to find. Much more resources are currently wasted on performance demand management which often produces poor patient health outcomes and low health care provider satisfaction.

The benefits, on the other hand, could also be tangible over time; reduction of access to both outpatient and emergency services and better perception of the quality of work for professionals.

The critical point is represented by the promoter/facilitator management. It’s a great job and you have to believe in it!

Nunzia Boccaforno

Director of Quality and Clinical Governance – AUSL Romagna

09 January 2023

