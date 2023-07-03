we advance to Bakhmut. Powerful explosion at Russian air base from which drones take off

2:44Drones over Kiev, “all shot down”

Kiev’s air defenses have shot down all the Russian drones launched against the Ukrainian capital in the night. This was communicated by officials of the city administration, as reported by the Kiev Independent. This is the first drone attack on the city in the last two weeks. According to preliminary reports, Russia attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

8:00Airborne alarm in many oblasts The airborne alarm has sounded in several Ukrainian oblasts including the capital Kiev: the Ukrainian authorities announced it, after explosions were heard in the night in the regions of Mykolaiv and in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The alarm concerns the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Kiev, as well as the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson under Ukrainian control. 8:34 Zelensky: “Russians ready to blow up Zaporizhzhia” There is a “serious risk” that Russia could cause a controlled explosion at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, potentially capable of releasing radiation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr said Zelensky. Zelensky, as reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, cited Ukrainian intelligence as a source and asked the international community to pay more attention to what is happening in the nuclear plant, occupied by Russian forces. 9:06 Drone attack, one injured in Kiev One person was injured and three private homes were damaged in Kiev which was again the target of drones launched from Moscow during the night. This was announced by the local authorities. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles were used in the attack. The Guardian reports.11:33″Many Wagners will continue to defend Russia”Many members of the Wagner group have accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to continue defending Russia: State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram, as reported by Interfax. Putin has offered those wishing to defend Russia to continue serving with arms in hand, Volodin said. “As far as I know, many of them agreed,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. 12:24Kiev: “We advance towards Bakhmut”The Ukrainian army recently advanced towards Bakhmut. Combat work continues on the flanks. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine reporting the claims of Sergey Cherevaty. “We have an advance towards Bakhmut. There is flanking fighting, there is pressure on the enemy. After detailed analysis and verification, we will provide detailed data on the territory we managed to liberate,” he said. 12:25Bombs in Kherson, hit pharmacy, restaurant and a building: several injured The Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson, bombing a pharmacy, a restaurant and a building. The local authorities reported it, reporting that several injured were taken to hospital. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. 14:02 Zelensky in OdessaUkrainian President Voldymr Zelensky is in the Odessa region today. The head of state listened to a report by the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, discussed the “operational situation in the Black Sea, defense capabilities of the Navy, development strategy of the Ukrainian Navy during the war and in the post-war period ”. “We discussed interim results and prospects for the development of the naval drone program and the missile program,” Zelensly announces on Telegram. In a video posted on Twitter, he assures that “the enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea and the Russian occupiers must be as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our coast of the Azov Sea as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast”. 18:40Powerful explosion near military airfield in Russia

In the Russian region of Krasnodar, in the south of the country, there was an explosion near the base of the Moscow air forces in Primorsk-Akhtarsk, from which the drones take off. The Russian media Baza reports it on Telegram, according to which the event would have caused a crater the size of 10 meters in diameter and about 4 meters deep. “The explosion occurred 200 meters from the local airport. It is not yet known what caused the explosion. No casualties or damages have been reported,” writes Baza.

22:34 Cardinal Zuppi: “There is no justice without peace” other part has the aspiration of peace”. Zuppi said again. The president of the CEI then recalled that “even Benedict XV during the First World War asked to pray for peace and not for victory and for this he was mocked by everyone”- – : – -Medvedev: “Stop diplomatic relations with the Finland””For us, Finland is now a hostile country, thoughtlessly created by Lenin. It would be better to temporarily suspend diplomatic relations with Finland and its peers (such as Poland, the Baltic states and, of course, Great Britain) or at least lower its level for the time being”, stated the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article he wrote for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

