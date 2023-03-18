We all have a mysterious hole on the smartphone that is located at the bottom, we all have it but we don’t know exactly what it is for. The answer is very curious and may surprise those who do not know.

The most used device and constant and present part of our lives is certainly the smartphone, but everyone is aware that there are some parts in this regard that we do not know as one might expect.

Officially this type of electronic processor dates back to 1973, but the sale for the first time came in 1993. These were giant and difficult to transport elements, but we are talking about the nineties when innovations had become of this type, space was needed to develop technology such as computers. Then slowly we managed to decrease the size making these devices much more functional and easy to transport.

At the beginning of the new millennium we found ourselves faced with the evolution of mobile phones which at that point became videophones with which to take photographs, make video calls and watch videos. However, we were far from the actual revolution we witnessed in the ten years when smartphones as we know them today arrived, but you know what the two little holes below are for.

Do you know what the two holes on the smartphone are for?

There are several things on smartphones that not everyone knows about, but which guarantee their perfect functioning. And so we find ourselves talking about these little holes. In fact, we find a small hole in the head, not in all smartphones, which serves to improve the audio quality of the person with whom we are talking and listening directly.

Then there is the need to specify what the two holes that are under the smartphone are for. In this sense we are simply in front of the microphone. The two small holes are precisely those where our voice is channeled and then forwarded to our interlocutor and making the call perfect.

More curiosities about smartphones

I am different curiosities that we see in front of our smartphone. In fact, below we are also faced on the other side with four small holes which in this case instead represent the useful speaker for listening to music or audio when instead we want to put the phone down and move around the house. It is also the speaker that allows us to let the interlocutor’s voice come out when we are on speakerphone during the call. Certainly there are numerous functions that we are faced with when we are on the phone, with a smartphone increasingly becoming a fundamental tool.