We all wear these shades in spring!

We don’t know about you, but at the start of a new season we always feel like a little visual change. We love experimenting with our hair and always trying new looks. And what is probably the most exciting way to spice up our hairstyle? With a new and chic hair color, of course! It doesn’t matter whether you’re a blonde, brunette or redhead – the hair color trends of 2023 are more diverse than they have been in a long time and have something to offer for every taste and style. Whether it’s a striking white gold, soft caramel balayage or dreamy strawberry brown – call the salon today and find your new hair color for spring below!

Hair color trends 2023: We all wear these colors in spring

Blonde hair, deep brown or barely visible ghost layers – the feeling of leaving the hair salon with freshly colored hair is truly magical. A new hair color is ideal to add a touch of fresh air to our look for the coming season and the hair color trends 2023 will definitely make a wow appearance.

White gold as a hair color trend

Blonde is not just blonde and there is probably no other shade that is so versatile. Sometimes cold, warm or with fine highlights – blonde hair is always an eye-catcher and will probably never go out of style. For the coming season, a whole new look is enjoying increasing popularity and has already taken our hearts by storm. Hailed as one of the hottest hair color trends of 2023, white gold has become the new darling of all fashion girls.

Somewhere between a warm light blonde and a cool platinum blonde, the hair color is the perfect compromise for the undecided and gives us the best of both worlds. The play of colors looks super exciting and gives our blonde hair a touch of glamor. Stars like Emma Chamberlain and Gigi Hadid have already created white gold and show how cool and wearable the trendy hair color is.

Karamell-Balayage

This 2023 hair color trend is as pretty as it sounds. If you just want a subtle change, look no further than caramel balayage this spring. The soft color transition and the fine highlights are characterized by an excellent shine, which is particularly effective in the sunshine. So perfect for summer, right? It doesn’t matter whether you want to lighten your brown hair slightly or go a little darker as a blonde – caramel balayage is always an eye-catcher and makes your mane look much more lively and full.

Graublond

While warm blonde tones were the trend last year, cool nuances are setting the tone when it comes to hair color trends for 2023. Gray hair is only for mature ladies? Not even close! Gray blonde is making waves and has become an integral part of our social media.

The hairstyle trend is a very light blonde that is spiced up with soft gray nuances and highlights. The silver sheen looks surprisingly classy and elegant, and the gray blonde immediately catches the eye. However, in order for the hair color to look its best, the right hair care is essential – to avoid a yellowish tinge and to underline the gray nuances, use silver shampoo once a week.

Strawberry-Brown as hairstyle trend 2023

Attention all brunettes! Say hello to your new favorite color for spring! We all know Strawberry Blonde by now, but this year we’re wearing Strawberry Brown. The shade is considered the slightly darker counterpart of the popular blonde classic and gives our brown mane a refreshing, lively touch. The hair color is ideal for all brunettes who love their brown hair but want to shake things up a bit for spring.

Deep ruby ​​red

Red hair is the epitome of passion and always stands out from the crowd — that’s for sure. While bright red tones dominated the trends last year, we are looking forward to more subtle tones in the coming months. A little more understated, but still a great eye-catcher – hailed as one of the biggest hair color trends of 2023, deep ruby ​​red has caught our attention.

The dreamy hue looks extremely vibrant and is ideal for those looking to try something a little more daring. And the best? Ruby red also works great with a dark base, so you don’t necessarily need to bleach your hair beforehand.

Ash Brown

Ash blond was yesterday – this year we’re all wearing ash brown. Ashy dark brown is the trending hair color for Spring 2023 and it’s not hard to see why. The shade makes brown hair look much more vibrant, but still looks very natural and elegant. Depending on the nuances used, you can hardly see at first glance that the hair is colored at all. In contrast to most browns, ash brown looks a bit cooler, is also very easy to care for and you don’t have to have your hair recolored every 4 weeks. Sounds like a true win-win for all brunettes, right?

Grown Out Roots

Let’s be honest – who has the time to go to the hairdresser every 3-4 weeks? Well we don’t have to anymore because the grown out hairline is back again! Grown Outs Roots are one of the coolest and at the same time most easy-care trend hair colors of 2023 that we can look forward to. It doesn’t matter if you have a grey, light or dark hairline – the look works perfectly on absolutely everyone and looks surprisingly great.