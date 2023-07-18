We and the National Health Service: the questionnaire – breaking latest news

How do we “use” it? What can it still give us? What can’t we achieve? To what extent have we been forced to pay directly for necessary services?

Will the National Health Service be able to continue to guarantee free treatment for everyone? Does our universal system, based on article 32 of the Constitution (“The Republic protects health as a fundamental right of the individual and in the interest of the community, and guarantees free care to the poor”) still hold up and will it be sustainable in the near future? Underfunded, undermined by the crisis of medical and nursing staff, grappling with a thousand difficulties despite the extraordinary performance it gave during the most acute phases of the pandemic, the National Health Service is at risk of implosion. Waiting lists are increasing, even for major interventions, emergency rooms are exploding, the territory is not responding while there are fewer and fewer family doctors, so recourse to the private sector often becomes an obligatory route. Corriere and the non-profit association Peripato are promoting a survey on the relationship of citizens with the services offered by the NHS and more generally their approach to healthcare, to better understand and propose solutions. The results of this survey will be discussed at the next edition of Tempo della salute scheduled in Milan from 9 to 12 November 2023. Give us two minutes of your time!

