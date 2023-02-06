Having a high level of sugar in our blood can lead to serious health problems. However, there is always a solution.

Anyone who doesn’t know what’s happening to their body and what it’s getting into, must pay close attention to these unequivocal signals!

When it comes to blood sugar, we always think the worst. And, in fact, how can you think positively? In fact, a high presence of the same leads to the so-called condition of hyperglycemia. This is nothing more than a slightly more scientific and medical term that summarizes what was said before in simpler words.

Moreover, you have to be very careful about what you eat because such a situation can lead to serious problems. For example, too much sugar in the blood can lead directly to diabetes, make us more addicted to sweets and increase the risk of insulin resistance. Not to mention, then, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic statosis and, finally, some metabolic syndrome.

Fortunately, there are not only remedies, but also small warnings that need to be paid close attention to. These, in fact, can tell us when we are exaggerating. Meanwhile, we point out that even flax seeds, much acclaimed, can destroy our health if taken in excessive quantities. Or, let’s see what is the best method for storing food between frozen and frozen. After these insights, let’s move on to the alarm bells.

SOS blood sugar: these are the signs to pay close attention to

The first sign that something is wrong is excessive fatigue and poor concentration. This happens because when you eat unbalanced and, above all, by consuming foods with a high level of sugar, you get to an increase in blood insulin. Consequently, the same will cleanse our whole body of sugars and, therefore, we will be devoid of energy. This explains a sudden tiredness and poor concentration.

Even when you start always feeling hungry that’s not a good thing at all. Sure, some might say that it’s a normal situation, where, perhaps, you need to bite your teeth just in the name of concentration. Well, too little blood sugar means a need for new food.

Obviously, this is related to what was said before. The same goes for the third alarm bell: too many sweet foods they raise blood sugar levels. As a result, the blood sugar level will also increase.

What are the latest warning signs?

Another big symptom of hyperglycemia is hearing this all the time incessant need to drink. More specifically, it is a sort of self-defense on the part of our body which puts it into practice due to the excessive presence of sugars.

Finally, too go to the bathroom often to urinate it makes us understand that we have taken too many sweet foods. In this way, once again ours is activated so that these sugars are eliminated.

What are the solutions to put into practice?

Obviously, everything starts from the right diet to counter this problem. First, you should consume fiber-rich foodsFor example, fruits and vegetables. However, however, one should not exaggerate even with them since, especially fruit, it contains many simple sugars.

Then, the greatest help that one can give to one’s body and, therefore, to one’s blood, is drink as much water as possible. Hydration is very important as it does not spike sugar levels. Furthermore, excess glucose will be expelled from our body through urine, as mentioned above.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.