The new tender for the redevelopment of the school gym of the Municipality of Bagno di Romagna, located in San Piero in Bagno, was published yesterday on Sunday. The interventions object of the tender concern the complete redevelopment of the Municipal Gym in order to make it not only usable again, putting an end to the problems following which the structure in question is unusable and therefore unusable from 2010, but also improving its intrinsic characteristics both in terms constructive than functional.

The work execution deadline is 150 consecutive and continuous calendar days, starting from the date of the work delivery report. The amount of the works amounts to € 1,124,054.02, of which € 53,702.99 for security charges, not subject to discount. The classification of the works, as the prevailing category, is “OG1 Civil and industrial buildings” up to the amount of Euro 937,264,451, classification 3. The tender, formulated according to the criterion of the most economically advantageous offer, will be entirely carried out electronically through the SATER telematic platform. The deadline for the submission of offers is set at 13.00 on 21 November 2022 and the first public tender session will be held on 22 November 2022 at 9.00.

The call for tenders with all the useful information can be consulted on the Unione Valle Savio website, in the Tenders section (www.unionevallesavio.it) “We are very confident for the success of this tender, without hiding all the weight we feel. for the definition of this contract – comments the Mayor Marco Baccini. This step, in fact, is essential to deliver to our students and sports associations a new suitable and functional sports venue, after it was declared unfit for use in 2012. more burdensome due to the vicissitudes that characterized the first contract. It is a job for which we spent time and dedication, facing, on the one hand, the civil judgment against the successful tenderer of the first call for tenders and, on the other , the emergencies connected to the increase in the cost of raw materials, which required the finding of new funds, which was not easy in these periods. pendo Europe, launching new tenders for small municipalities is not an easy task and that is why the publication of this important call is a reason for optimism and satisfaction. In this regard, I would like to thank the Single Contracting Station of the Valle Savio Union, which worked quickly to publish the tender, as well as the Public Works sector of the Municipality, the Accounting Office and our Secretary, who collaborated to achieve this first objective. I trust that local companies have an interest in participating, also to contribute to the realization of an important project that concerns our community. Now, we await the results of the race, hoping that it will be the right time “.