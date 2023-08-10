“We are happiest when we are old” / What can we do to make ourselves feel better? …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

In old age, complaints accumulate, many things become exhausting, one’s own finiteness is getting closer. The assumption is obvious: the older the person, the less happy they are. “Not true,” says Professor Tobias Esch, doctor and health scientist at the University of Witten/Herdecke. In an interview with the pharmacy magazine “Senioren Ratgeber”, he emphasizes: “We are happiest in old age.”

Great feeling of happiness despite limitations

According to the happiness expert, when it comes to happiness, people have their statistical low point in the middle part of life. “After that there is an increase that goes far beyond the level of the younger ones. The happiest people are therefore the old ones!”

In order to be happy in old age, “guard rails” are needed, according to happiness expert Esch, but these guard rails are relatively wide. “Suppose someone is in constant pain, dealing with a devastating loss and still struggling with their children – the challenge may be so great that he or she does not get to feel happy.” However, this is more the exception than the rule: “In the context of surveys, we were able to determine a great feeling of happiness in almost 90 percent, despite limitations,” says Esch.

More intergenerational sharing

The wealth of experience plays an important role. For example: I already had that, it wasn’t nice, but it will come back. “One experienced and survived,” explains Professor Esch. “Experiences like this can be used especially in times of crisis.” In addition, we react less to negative emotions as we age. In return, positive emotions are absorbed like a sponge.

Health scientist Tobias Esch says that people would do well to engage in more cross-generational exchanges again. “We need a society that makes the beauty of old age visible.”

