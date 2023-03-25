Blockchain is one of the most exciting new technological approaches in recent years. But visions are one thing – putting the technologies into practice and noticeably improving people’s everyday lives is something else. That is why we would like to exchange ideas with you about the concrete potential.
With an ideas competition, we are looking for the best application concepts for blockchain technologies in the German healthcare system.
Teams or individuals as well as universities, non-university research institutions, start-ups or companies can take part. We are looking for solutions for applications in the German healthcare system – for example in the following areas:
- Medical registers
- Organ and tissue donor register (for the legally binding documentation of declarations of intent regarding postmortem donation)
- Declaration of consent (e.g. for research projects)
- Rights and identity management.
In addition to solutions in these subject areas, you can of course also send in other ideas and application concepts. Document management systems (e.g. electronic patient files) are not part of the competition.
There are no specifications for the technical framework of the proposed blockchain application.
evaluation of the concepts
The ideas submitted are evaluated by an independent panel of experts. The relevant evaluation criteria are relevance and added value as well as sustainability, interoperability and (data) security.
When evaluating the concepts, the focus is on the following questions:
- What is the relevance of the proposed application in the German healthcare system? How is the problem currently being resolved? What specific improvements or increases in efficiency will result in the area of health care or health research as a result of the proposed blockchain application?
- What is the specific added value of using blockchain technologies compared to established technological implementation concepts?
The idea concepts are evaluated in a two-stage process. After examining the submitted proposals, the panel of experts will make a pre-selection. Those who came up with the ideas for the selected concepts are given the opportunity to publicly present their innovative idea in a one-day future workshop at the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin.
future workshop
As part of a one-day event on February 27, 2019, the best applicants will have the opportunity to present their ideas in person to the expert panel and the public at the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin. The future workshop offers the opportunity to exchange ideas with the experts present and the other participants of the event about the innovative blockchain concepts.
Prices
After a jury consultation, the best ideas are awarded by the panel of experts. The following prizes will be awarded:
- Preis: 15.000 €
- Preis: 10.000 €
- Preis: 5.000 €
Participate now
Apply now with your application concept! Please download this PDF form (PDF, not barrier-free, 1 MB) down and fill it out. You can then submit the PDF form in electronic form by December 10, 2018 (6 p.m.) at the latest to: www.forschung-bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/blockchain.
Conditions of Participation
- Eligible to participate are natural and legal persons of legal age.
- The copyrights to the submitted and presented ideas remain with the natural originator without exception.
- There is no legal entitlement to participation in the future workshop, the payment of prize money or to funding or concrete implementation of the ideas.
- The prize money will be paid out as so-called de minimis grants. A payment if the relevant funding regulations are exceeded is not possible. According to Commission Regulation (EU) No. 1407/2013 on the application of Articles 107 and 108 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union to de minimis aid (Official Journal of the European Union No. L 352 of December 24, 2013, p 1) Prize money is also regarded by the European Commission as state aid and is therefore paid out as so-called de minimis aid, with which an amount of €200,000 per company may not be exceeded in three tax years. A corresponding de minimis declaration must be submitted at a later date before the prize money is paid out.
- The submitting persons can only submit their idea description via the aforementioned internet portal. Please follow the instructions on the internet portal to register, fill out the online form and submit your idea description in a binding manner.