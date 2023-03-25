Blockchain is one of the most exciting new technological approaches in recent years. But visions are one thing – putting the technologies into practice and noticeably improving people’s everyday lives is something else. That is why we would like to exchange ideas with you about the concrete potential.

With an ideas competition, we are looking for the best application concepts for blockchain technologies in the German healthcare system.

Teams or individuals as well as universities, non-university research institutions, start-ups or companies can take part. We are looking for solutions for applications in the German healthcare system – for example in the following areas:

Medical registers

Organ and tissue donor register (for the legally binding documentation of declarations of intent regarding postmortem donation)

Declaration of consent (e.g. for research projects)

Rights and identity management.

In addition to solutions in these subject areas, you can of course also send in other ideas and application concepts. Document management systems (e.g. electronic patient files) are not part of the competition.

There are no specifications for the technical framework of the proposed blockchain application.

evaluation of the concepts

The ideas submitted are evaluated by an independent panel of experts. The relevant evaluation criteria are relevance and added value as well as sustainability, interoperability and (data) security.

When evaluating the concepts, the focus is on the following questions:

What is the relevance of the proposed application in the German healthcare system? How is the problem currently being resolved? What specific improvements or increases in efficiency will result in the area of ​​health care or health research as a result of the proposed blockchain application? What is the specific added value of using blockchain technologies compared to established technological implementation concepts?

The idea concepts are evaluated in a two-stage process. After examining the submitted proposals, the panel of experts will make a pre-selection. Those who came up with the ideas for the selected concepts are given the opportunity to publicly present their innovative idea in a one-day future workshop at the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin.

future workshop

As part of a one-day event on February 27, 2019, the best applicants will have the opportunity to present their ideas in person to the expert panel and the public at the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin. The future workshop offers the opportunity to exchange ideas with the experts present and the other participants of the event about the innovative blockchain concepts.

Prices

After a jury consultation, the best ideas are awarded by the panel of experts. The following prizes will be awarded:

Preis: 15.000 € Preis: 10.000 € Preis: 5.000 €

Participate now

Apply now with your application concept! Please download this PDF form (PDF, not barrier-free, 1 MB) down and fill it out. You can then submit the PDF form in electronic form by December 10, 2018 (6 p.m.) at the latest to: www.forschung-bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/blockchain.

Conditions of Participation