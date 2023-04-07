FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – FPerhaps it is no coincidence that contradictory signals are coming from the Ukrainian government on the possibility of negotiating with Moscow on the future of Crimea just as the visit of Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen to Beijing re-proposes a possible role as mediator for China. Let Kiev be ready again a territorial compromiseespecially on the Crimean peninsula, to seek peace with Moscow before it withdraws its troops from the occupied territories?

Different elements they do not think it possible and, indeed, in the last few hours some of President Zelensky’s top advisers they categorically denied it. However, the question appears legitimate after yesterday on the first page of the Financial Timeshas been published an interview with Andriy Sybihawho is a longtime diplomat and foreign policy adviser to the president, who explains that, just in case the expected Ukrainian spring military counter-offensive successful enough to bring troops to the administrative borders of the Crimea, it would be possible to enter into negotiations.

Sybiha takes care to add that «certainly in Kiev no one rules out the possibility of liberating all of Crimea with weapons.’ But his words are very different from those pronounced by Zelensky with ever more determination since the beginning of last June, so the “total Russian withdrawal on 1991 borders” it is placed as an essential precondition for starting any peace negotiations.

It should be remembered that in the early stages of the Russian invasion Zelensky had proposed to Putinto freeze the status quo of the occupied territories for 15 years by the Russians with their local allies in 2014, Crimea and the autonomous republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in Donbass, in exchange for the Russian withdrawal on the borders of February 23, 2022 and the start of negotiations to regularize relations between the two countries. At that stage Zelensky seemed ready to give up the regions he lost 9 years ago in exchange for peace. But Putin indignantly refused and since then the Ukrainian position has gradually hardened, up to the confrontation incited by the farce referendums in September organized by Moscow in the occupied regions. See also If general medicine imitates hospital medicine

Yesterday Zelensky’s closest advisers wanted to deny any credibility to Sybiha’s words. â€œThe only basis for real negotiation is the Russian withdrawal on the borders of 1991 internationally recognized, including Crimea. We have no intention of bargaining for our sovereign rights», explained Mikhaylo Podolyak among others. And the chief press secretary of the president, Serhiy Nykyforov, wanted to emphasize that “Only Zelensky has the authority to talk about any negotiations”. A few days ago the influential secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, had announced a plan for the military conquest of Crimea, which included the destruction of the Kerch bridge and the hunt for collaborators.

But then what could have prompted Sybiha to make those statements? One hypothesis is that they reflect the internal debate in government circles in Kiev and respond to pressure from allies in Western Europe, where there are many who differentiate between the need to expel the Russians soon from the lands occupied since 2022, and the risk of a wider conflict by trying to liberate Crimea.