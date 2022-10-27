breaking latest news – Warning: there is an increase in cases of fungal infections, “aggravated by a growing resistance to drugs similar to that of superbugs”, the scientists warn. The Paìs reports it, according to which invasive fungal infections “represent a growing threat to public health“Because every year” they cause about 1.5 million deaths worldwide “, as many as tuberculosis and more than malaria.

The newspaper also points out that cases are on the rise worldwide due to multiple factors, one of which “is the result of the progress of modern medicine and access to therapies and interventions that damage the immune system”, such as chemotherapy or transplants, “since this type of infection mainly affects patients in this group”. However, too climate change and the coronavirus pandemic are associated with this incidence.

The findings are part of the World Health Organization’s list of “the most dangerous infectious fungi to humans”, some of which have developed quite worrying drug resistance. What also happened in 2017 with superbugs, “whose multi-resistance to antibiotics has alerted the authorities”.

But now estimates put the number of deaths caused by microorganisms at 1.27 million. “The same thing is happening with mushrooms”, emphasizes Ana Alastruey-Izquierdo, researcher at the National Center of Microbiology at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, mushrooms for which “there are not many diagnostic tools and on which they are very few antifungal compounds available “.

The WHO text thus highlights the knowledge gap on fungal infections, the lack of diagnostic methods and the low investment assigned to this type of infection, which is less than 1.

In the main list of infectious mushrooms we find: