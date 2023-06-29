Home » We are on schedule with hospital reform
Health

We are on schedule with hospital reform

by admin

The federal and state governments are getting closer

The participants at the meeting also came closer to each other on the question of surcharges for paediatrics, obstetrics and emergency care, the definition of service groups and the underlying quality and the provision budget.

In addition, the so-called Level 1i clinics – small but high-quality clinics in rural areas – should continue to be able to decide whether they want to provide in-patient or out-patient care and what services they want to offer beyond basic care.

Next week the health ministers will meet at Lake Constance. On July 10th, the parliamentary groups in Berlin will be consulted for the last time in order to clarify all open questions and details. Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach: “I am sure that we can finally conclude the meeting and that the reform will come as we have planned.”

This keeps the hospital reform on schedule: Work on the draft law could start as planned in the summer and the law could then come into force on January 1, 2024.

See also  Maria De Filippi, two-day stop for Men and Women: that's why

You may also like

Androgenic alopecia: what it is, how it is...

Lower blood pressure through exercise: how it works...

Cellulite, reducing it in a week is possible:...

Ivan, 27, is a fitness instructor in Bristol

MatriDerm® recognized in India as one of the...

Milan, Loftus-Cheek has signed: waiting for the official...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ESTONIA

Egg diet, in just 7 days you get...

Diabetes cases doubled worldwide – how to protect...

but we must not let our guard down

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy