What is the longest-lived country in the world? Italy drops to sixteenth place in the ranking of the longest-lived countries. Ten years earlier we were in second place. The news is contained inInternational Life Expectancy Rankingthe life expectancy ranking that analyzes the situation in all countries of the world.

Longest-living country in the world: Hong Kong where people live the longest, Italy drops to 16th

The podium is all Asian. The country where people live the most is Hong Kong. On the Chinese island, the average life expectancy is 85.2 years. A little below, in second place, nearby Macao, another special Chinese region, where on average people live to be 85.18 years old. Leap forward for Japan, which is third with an average index of 84.69. The first European country is Malta, sixth. On the Mediterranean island, people live on average for 83.36 years. In seventh place is Norway, followed by Switzerland. Just ahead of our country is Sweden, fifteenth, to reach Italy in sixteenth place with 82.4 years of average life.

Longest-lived country in the world: Italy second among the G7 nations

We Italians can console ourselves with the fact that we are the second country of the G7 for longevity immediately after Japan. The other big nations therefore do worse than us. France is twentieth with an average of 82.21 years, while Canada is twenty-second. If Germany is even twenty-ninth, to find the United Kingdom we have to go down to thirty-sixth place. The United States is fifty-third with an average lifespan of 77.41 years. In the world the average reaches 72.6 years.

Longest-living country in the world: the worst situation in Africa

Africa is the continent where people live the least. The worst performing country is Chad with a life expectancy of 52.78 years. Nigeria does slightly better with 52.89, while the Central African Republic has an average of 54.6 years.

Geographical differences in Italy between North and South

Italy presents significant differences between North and South. If in the North-East women have a life expectancy of 85.6 years and in the North-West and Center 85.5, in the South it stops at 84.5. Even for men there are geographical differences. In the North East we are at 81.6 years, in the North West at 81.3, in the South it stops at 80.2.

The most recent data from Istat (which differ slightly from those of NiceRx) show that men in the Northeast have 81.6 years of life expectancy at birth, women 85.9.

According to Istat in 2021 in Italy there were 17,177 centenary. In 83% of cases they are women.

Most of the people aged 105 or over lived in Northern Italy: 284 in the North-West and 243 in the North-East, 238 in the South, 225 in the Center and 121 in the Islands.

