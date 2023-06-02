“We are the Europeans. Stop flattering Serbia»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

PRISTINA — Albin Kurti wears the prime minister’s blue suit but keeps the spirit of the activist in his pocket. At the ceremony organized by our embassy for the Italian Republic Daythe Kosovar premier introduces himself alternating between smiles, official speeches, and quite evident bitterness.â€œOur Western ally has very low expectations of Serbia. But at the same time, every time Belgrade does something, even if it is dead wrong, praise, compliments and flattery rain down. I understand the fear of a detachment towards Russia, which is already underway. But our European partners must not cajole Serbian President Vucic, an autocrat who has never disowned Milosevic. Otherwise the free world runs the risk of appearing weak and divided.’

We are in a room on the first floor of the Emerald hotel in Pristina, where the reception is in progress. Kurti agrees to meet some Italian journalists, as if he felt he owed us a debt. Because of our soldiers wounded in last Monday’s clashes in Zvecan, in the heart of that northern Kosovo which is a lit mine in the powder keg of the Balkans. The above consideration is valid as a response to all European leaders who in a more or less veiled manner claim that the Kosovar government should not have recognized the result of an election deserted by 97 percent of the population, and asking, as Emmanuel did yesterday Macron and Olaf Scholz, that we go back to voting immediately. TO”So should we give it up to a fascist militia who attacked our Military Police for criminal power games? To criminals who take orders from people linked in the past to Milosevic and today to Putin?Â». See also Inter, furious club after the knockout with Spezia: Inzaghi is playing everything against Porto

It is not easy to be caught between the anvils of a Europe that only wants to avoid the opening of a new frontUkraine is enough and advancesand the Serbian hammer. In his heart, Kurti knows well that today the international community of Kosovo cares little. But at the same time, to use his own words, he refuses to bow to the laws of pragmatism and violence. â€œLeaders of the Serbian community have withdrawn from democratic institutions and refused any dialogue. I am well aware that these mayors do not have the consent of the population. I am ready to call new elections in a few months. But until they are in charge, we can’t have admins working via Skype due to threats. We will also not hesitate to prosecute the perpetrators of the violence. I won’t compromise on this one».

Kurti ended up in prison when Kosovo was still part of Serbia, fought for independence and for a pro-European choice, first in the streets and then in the new Parliament. Also for this reason, despite his often silent words, the disappointment for the criticisms that have been addressed to him is evident. Last but not least, that of General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, commander of the NATO contingent, who stated that his men cannot act as an umbrella for non-agreed initiatives by the Kosovar government. TO”There are ethnic Serb policemen involved in the clashes» replies Kurti. Â«What operates in the north of our country is a violent structure that takes orders from above. In Belgrade they dream of getting on the time machine, to go back to 1999, when we freed ourselves from them. Serbia and Russia cannot bear the idea that a state as small as ours can be successful on its way to prosperity and democracy. I think it is essential to understand this aspect as well». See also University of Medicine in Treviso, there is the ok to the agreement between Ulss 2 and Unipd

In the end, politics is always the art of the possible, however unfair it may sometimes appear. This is also suggested by our ambassador Antonello De Riu, with a speech of remarkable poise and frankness. TO”Peace and reconciliation are part of a single process, and dialogue with Belgrade also remains essential for the European UnionTO”. During this long informal conversation, the Kosovar prime minister pronounces the sentence that everyone is waiting for to close this chapter of a story that promises to be still long. Â«In order to achieve a de-escalation of the current climate of violence, I am ready to continue along the path of mutual recognition, according to the treaty I signed last February with Vucic. Then there will be new elections. And when there is no longer any threat, I will take the Kosovo Military Police off the streets, as I am being asked by many to do. This is the road map that I offer to everyone, in the name of peace.’