Tomorrow, February 26, we vote for the primaries of the Democratic Party. We asked two young people – one will vote for Elly Schlein, one for Stefano Bonaccini – to explain their vote in a letter. Here is that of Lorenzo De Felice, who deals with youth policies in the Pd of Moncalieri (Turin).

Dear Stephen,

I’m Lorenzo, I’m 18 and I live in Moncalieri. I’m in my last year of high school and my day flows between books and water polo.

You know, even as a child I ventured into political speeches, perhaps naive, but I’ve always had clear ideas on which was the right side to identify with: the left. And the left Sunday must be ready, not complain the next day! So I hope many come to vote for you.

There is a need for a change of gear that brings the Democratic Party back to being representative of many people and stories. The electoral campaign, detached from reality and hysterical against the opponents, was a failure. And I think the right person to lead the party is you, Stefano. Politics is participation and awareness, and I like your idea of ​​a party political education school. This is the bet that the party must make: invest in political education of young peoplewho are increasingly disheartened by a policy far from the people and empty.

I like the idea that the Pd becomes the party of Work. Being able to bring work back to the center of our program, with reforms aimed at improving the conditions of workers and breaking down the precariousness, is one of the keys to bringing our party closer to the needs of the population. Italy also needs to make progress in the field of rights, and of this instance the PD must be the flag bearer. In recent years I have often heard of responsibility and the governing party. Well, it’s time to end it. As you also stated, Stefano, in these last days, we must govern because they vote for us and not because they call us.

I would like to feel European and I would like to live in a real European Union: with a European television and accessible public information, and with a European army. But we must not let our guard down in the face of the evident sovereign nationalisms that are proliferating throughout the old continent (and Italy is no exception). The fascist attack on the Michelangiolo high school in Florence scares me, and I am especially scared by the silence of President Meloni and the unacceptable positions of her minister Valditara. We cannot remain indifferent, and the Democratic Party must undertake to resolutely fight all forms of fascism.

I’ll tell you one thing: dream of becoming a doctor and I’m forced to ask my parents to pay me for a private course, to have some chance of entering university, despite attending high school with excellent results. Let’s start from here: does it seem normal to you that public universities allow themselves to select their future students on things that are not taught in public schools? When we talk about the right to education and equal opportunities, what are we talking about?

It is also from things like these that distrust arises, the disenchantment with us boys. They put ever higher walls in front of us, they involve us in paths and projects which then stop, deny each other, and many of us stop believing that there is a sense, we isolate ourselves, thinking that they are the ones who are wrong .

And instead I want to ask you not to forget about us who are the future. Take us seriously. Even when we are afraid of drought, of war, of not finding a way, a job, a perspective. Even when we only have questions. It is because we want to find the answers together.

Take us seriously and we will be by your side.

Lorenzo De Felice