“We are waiting for more extensive data but it is good news”

“Knowing that in a type of tumor where immunotherapy works, adding a personalized vaccination significantly improved the immunotherapy is good news.” This was stated by Sergio Abrignani, Immunologist of the State University of Milan and of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Institute of Molecular Genetics, who adds “We have to wait for more extensive data, on a larger population, we know that it is not a very simple procedure” .

“We do not expect a radical change in therapy and the efficacy of therapy – he explained – but we hope that this will happen in a few years, when there will be a way to sequence tumors more rapidly and the possibility of preparing these vaccines will be at a lower cost ”.