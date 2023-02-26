FROM OUR REPORTER

BELGRADE — February 24, 2022Olga she woke up with a start because Maximher husband, was crying. At that moment, in another part of Moscow, Mikhail Korostikov was about to give up his job as manager in Russia’s largest bank: within a couple of days he would start studying Serbian, to rebuild his life elsewhere. The attack on Ukraine had started a few hours ago but Olga, Maxim and Mikhail already knew that there was no room left for them in Russia. Ivan instead crossed the border with Kazakhstan on foot at eight in the evening of 21 September; ten hours earlier, in his Moscow apartment, he had read the mobilization order on his smartphone. Those four did not know each other, they had never met. But the war pushed their lives until they came together in one place: Belgrade, the only European capital where – says Olga – «we can speak Russian to our son on the street without having to look around». A city distant enough to keep them away from Russia, but different enough from the West to open up to hundreds of thousands of kids fleeing Russian despotism. They are not refugees and are not welcome, only tolerated.

They are voiceless and landless fugitives.

They are often the authors of acts of civil dignity for which they are paying a high price that no one will ever acknowledge. In these months Belgrade has filled up with Russian exiles so quickly that co-working spaces, restaurants, meeting points for them were born here in just a few months, while the cost of rents in the city exploded. Between February and October, more than 140,000 Russians registered permanent residence in Serbia, according to the Interior Ministry. Since then they have continued to pour in, in waves. And on the arrival dates the ideas, the existential condition, perhaps even the future choices remain written against the light. There are those who arrived with the first flow of escapees: war loathesthose who since February 24, 2022 wanted nothing more to do with Vladimir Putin and his regime. Then there are those of second wave, the more morally ambiguous status: always exposed to the suspicion of having felt no need to turn their backs on the dictator, before realizing that he was willing to throw them too into the furnace of war. Maxim and Olga: Â«Russia is now a fascist stateÂ» That’s definitely not the case Maxim, Olga’s husband: the forty-two-year-old man who opened the news channels on his phone on the morning of February 24 a year ago and started crying and banging his head against the refrigerator. Â«I never imagined that we would find ourselves in the situation of Nazi GermanyÂ» says Maxim, who asks that his surname be omitted so as not to create difficulties for the European company for which he works in Belgrade as a digital nomad. See also 007 also goes to the clouds: British intelligence uses Amazon's cloud

His office is a very simple corner of the apartment where Maxim and Olga welcome me for dinner. â€˜I was raised on the idea that we Russians were the good guys. And now our troops were bombing Kharkiv, Kiev – says Maxim -. I know Ukrainians hate us when we call them brothers, but that’s how I felt for them. That morning of February 24, the last seal separating Russia from a fascist state was blownÂ». At least since 2022 Maxim had stopped joining the anti-Putin demonstrations, because the disproportion between their impalpable effectiveness and personal risks seemed too great to him. “I would have gone into politics if there had been an easy way to do it,” he acknowledges. At one point, having stopped listening to Echo Moskvy, one of the few opposition radio stations, had helped him to remove the problem (“I didn’t think about it anymore”) and to make life in Russia, basically, tolerable for him. Then the story took charge of tearing Maxim and Olga out of the bubble they had tried to build around their family. On the evening of February 24th they had already decided to leave everything and she consulted a psychologist to announce it to her eight-year-old son Yuri. ‘We told him that if we stayed in Russia, there was a risk that we would never be able to see Sardinia again.’ It is more difficult to explain the decision to leave to her elderly mother. Olga’s father had been a submarine captain, five years of her life spent underwater, her mother a nuclear engineer. Olga grew up on a naval base near the Arctic Circle, before Perestroika and the end of the USSR reset everything and reduced the family to poverty. Maybe she is why her mother is with Putin today, for war, for imperial restoration. Â«Impossible to talk to her about these things – says Olga -. Sometimes I tell myself that to be born in Russia I got the wrong lottery ticket. But my mother told me that if we go to Serbia it would be fine, because it is an Orthodox country». Except for Belgrade everything seems except a definitive landing place. It looks more like a no-man’s land, suspended between East and West, entangled in its past as the capital of the small lost Yugoslav empire. See also From smart home to micro-mobility: the ecosystems on which open insurance grows

Mikhail: Â«Putin and his people represent a dying way of thinkingÂ» A Mikhail Korostikov it seems above all the stage, he says, Â«of a journey through time and space: here I feel like I’m back in the Moscow suburbs of my childhoodÂ». With 34 years to go, Mikhail already has many careers behind him. He is a gold medal international relations graduate of Moscow State University, with a year of study in Shanghai. He was offered to enter the Foreign Ministry. â€˜I refused because you are not a human being there, you are only an instrument of what for them is the national interest. That place is for people who aren’t afraid to look immensely stupid,” he cuts short.

Mikhail instead enters the newspaper Kommersant in 2015, commissioned to write about Asia. He follows Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his trips to China, experiences the progressive erosion of his own spaces of freedom day by day. Â«I was able to politely express criticisms of something about the minister – he recalls -. But I knew that if I did it too much, I would travel less and less following him Â ». The increase in pressure on him and on the newspaper is creeping, but continuous. No one ever forbade him to write anything, Michael acknowledges, but gradually he found himself more and more isolated. â€œIt was a progressive descent, until no one took my calls anymore. And the main problem wasn’t censorship, he says, but financial deprivation. ‘We knew in the newspaper that the government controls the business world and would ask big companies not to buy advertising on Kommersant if we went too far.’ For this in 2019 Mikhail leaves journalism and begins to deal with green financeup to a very high position in the big Russian bank Sberbank. The aggression of Ukraine is just a few weeks away. ‘I explained to everyone that Putin would never attack, because I had analyzed rational factors,’ says Mikhail. â€œBut the reason for this war is that Putin and his circle represent a dying way of life and way of thinking. They want to go back to the 70s. They know that when they physically disappear, nothing will remain of that world: that’s why they want to stop time and go back now, before it’s too late. But I’m not ready to live in a country where the president sees me as an asset to be thrown into the Donbas meat grinder». Today, Mikhail runs green finance for a London firm from his flat in Belgrade. See also Influence. In Treviso, the flu mainly affects the youngest: "Classes halved"