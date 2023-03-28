Home Health “We both want the data to go into the electronic patient file”
Health

“We both want the data to go into the electronic patient file”

“We both want the data to go into the electronic patient file”

Frank Hippler and Ulrich Leitermann advocate greater digitization when dealing with patient data. In an interview with the ‘Deutsche Handwerks Zeitung’, the chairmen of the board of directors of the health insurer IKK Classic and the private insurer Signal Iduna called for the use of the electronic patient file (ePA) to be accelerated. The ePA has significant savings potential for the healthcare system, for example by avoiding duplicate examinations.

While Hippler shares the position of the commission on the reform of hospital care, dividing hospitals into service levels, Leitermann fears lazy compromises. In his opinion, the reform attempts made so far are not sufficient. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is acting unhappily. Many projects are not well thought out. “The partners and those affected should be brought on board at an early stage in order to work out the concepts with them. I would like to see more concerted actions,” says Leitermann.

Both health insurance bosses are critical of the demand for performance restrictions or patient contributions. Employees would already have to cope with enough stress. Apart from that, the profitability reserves lie elsewhere, for example in the case of costs that are incorrectly allocated in terms of regulatory policy and which the statutory health insurance companies currently have to bear.

