We can destroy the center of Kiev

The threats of the president of Russia, from the stage of the St. Petersburg economic forum: “We have more nuclear weapons than all the NATO countries”, Putin said, while emphasizing that “the use of extreme measures is only possible if there is a danger for Moscow”. And again: “We will destroy all the F-16 supplied by the US to Ukraine”.

Russia “moved the first part of nuclear weapons in Belaruswe will complete the goal by the end of the year”, said President Vladimir Putin, in the spotlight of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, his city, adding that Moscow “has more nuclear weapons than the countries of Nato“.

Words to which the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promptly replied: “We do not see any indication that Mosca is preparing to use a nuclear weapon”. Belarus is a key ally of the Russia and served as a springboard for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Putin then said that the transfer of nuclear warheads will be completed by the end of the summer. “They want us to reduce them, well we won’t,” he piqued. The supply of nuclear weapons to Minsk is “element of deterrencea signal for those who think of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia” according to the number one of the Kremlin. And to the more specific question of the forum moderator on the possibility of using those bombs, he replied: “Why should we threaten the whole world? I have already said that the use of extreme measures is possible only in case there is a danger for Russia.”

Furthermore, the Russian president warned, the United States created “a precedent when it used nuclear weapons”.

Putin then reiterated that Ukraine “has no chance” of succeeding in its counter-offensive. “You can’t fight long like that” that anyway”Russia can destroy any building in central Kiev but it doesn’t do it for certain reasons”, warning that any American F16 fighter planes given to Ukraine “will burn, there is no doubt”. Words that the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovhe then had to specify to avoid diplomatic incidents: “Russia will destroy F-16s ‘only in Ukraine’ which Western countries will eventually supply to Kiev” he corrected.

Meanwhile the South African delegation arrived at Kiev he has presented peace proposals to the Ukrainian government, but will not make them public until after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for tomorrow. This is what the Russian news agency Ria Novosti publishes, citing diplomatic sources.