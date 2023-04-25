“We cannot call ourselves Italians if we do not call ourselves anti-fascists”

Florence, 25 April 2023 – “For us, every year the 25 April represents the fundamental moment in which all the Italian people renew their strong awareness of the values ​​of freedom, of Resistence. April 25 must be everyone’s holiday. All institutions must commit themselves unambiguously, without any kind of pretense, so that the values ​​of Liberation, Anti-Fascism and Resistance are values ​​shared by all the people, because a people without memory is not a people. A nation without a heritage of values ​​and memory is not a nation”. These are the words of the mayor Dario Nardella at the official ceremonies of April 25 in Florence who then added: «On the things the president says Giorgia Meloni I hope that the desire that April 25 is truly everyone’s holiday and that anti-fascism is a founding value of our democracy is an authentic, sincere, genuine desire”.

“The Resistance is our national identity – underlined the mayor – If we tell each other Italians we also tell each other anti-fascistswe cannot call ourselves Italians if we are not anti-fascists and it is on these values ​​that we must found a common memory”. These were the words of the mayor who spoke from the Argentario of Palazzo Vecchio in Piazza della Signoria.

Donzelli: “Meloni’s words are fundamental for the unity of the nation”

Even the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, John Donzelliparticipated in the institutional ceremony of April 25 in Florence Unity of Italy square promoted by the Municipality for the customary placing of a laurel wreath at the war memorial.

«Giorgia Meloni’s words – Giovanni Donzelli told reporters afterwards – are fundamental for keeping our nation united on an important date like today’s which puts the values ​​of democracy and freedom back at the center which had been trampled on during fascism. The fact that today can be a day that unites everyone is a very important step for our nation”. The Fdi senator was also with Donzelli Paolo Marcheschi.

Bonafè: “April 25: watershed between despair and hope”

“April 25 was the watershed between dictatorship and democracy, between oppression and freedom, between despair and hope, between war and peace. The rebirth of Italy after the rubble of conflict and the creation of a united and supportive Europe were possible thanks to the shared values ​​of Liberation. These universal principles are the basis for giving a better future to the new generations”: this is what Simona Bonafè, vice president of the Pd Deputies declares, on the sidelines of the initiatives scheduled today in Florence.

Renzi: “Today is the feast of all Italians”

Senator Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, followed the celebrations of April 25 this morning in Florence among fellow citizens who gathered in Piazza dell’Unità d’Italia for the usual official ceremony of placing a laurel wreath at the monument to the fallen. Also on twitter Renzi before going to the initiative had written «April #25 is Liberation Day, it’s the day of freedom, it’s the day of all Italians. Thanks to the partisans and allies who gave their lives for our freedom.”

Salvini at the American cemetery

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini paid tribute to the fallen for freedom who rest in the American cemetery in Florence: they are 4,399 US soldiers killed during the Second World War, and in particular in the fighting that followed the liberation of Rome”. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister’s staff according to which “Salvini, privately, wanted to underline the decisive contribution of the Allies during the Liberation from Nazi-fascism: he laid down a wreath of flowers and gathered in prayer”.

Mazzeo: “The conquest of freedom cannot be removed”

“My 25 April it starts from Marignana, here in the rectory of Don Alfredo Alessandri the Versiliese Resistance was born. On these mountains, in these valleys where the gothic line, with the sacrifice of blood the word freedom was written. And it was written thanks to the courage of those who knew how to choose the right part of history. The political, social, cultural achievements, rights, freedom of opinion, of voting, of association, which we enjoy today, find their firm roots in April 25th. And, thanks to the Republic and its Constitution born of the Resistance, they were extended to everyone, without exception. To those who participated in the Liberation movement, to those who supported it, to those who felt alien to it, even to those who fought it”. So on Facebook the president of the regional council of Tuscany, Antonio Mazzeo. “The extraordinary conquest of freedom, cost sacrifices and blood can not be removed or canceled – underlines Mazzeo – However, we also know that freedom is never acquired once and for all and that, for it, it is necessary to know how to commit oneself without reservations all and all, every day. Long live April 25th, long live the Republic, long live Italy!”