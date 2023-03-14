The first part of the episode on Monday 13 March was entirely dedicated to Antonella Fiordelisi and the pain felt after Edoardo Donnamaria’s expulsion from Big Brother Vip. But her boyfriend also looked at her once outside the house and sent her a sweet video message of good wishes.

The declaration of Edoardo Donnamaria

Living without Edoardo Donnamaria after almost six months together was not easy for Antonella Fiordelisi, who experienced the forced farewell of her boyfriend very badly, expelled from Big Brother Vip, just after the repeated and not very nice attitudes towards the influencer.

«It has never happened to me that I missed a person so much – Antonella told Alfonso Signorini during the live broadcast on Monday 13 March – and it’s not just because we’ve lived together all this time. I also like the flaws of him. I understood that love is thinking for two, worrying about each other, sharing, a little bit of everything».

Given Antonella’s great sadness and above all to celebrate the influencer’s birthday, Edoardo decided to send her a sweet message of love «I’m making this video just for you, because I know how down you are these days. Happy birthday, I know how much you care about the holidays, making a brief analysis, we have practically ruined them all. We’ve always been so passionate and we’ve always been able to screw things up, but we’ve also always been good at making up. I don’t know if I miss waking up or falling asleep with you anymore, we chose each other … one thing stop wearing my clothes, smile that you are the most beautiful in the world. I love you best wishes.” Applause in the studio and Antonella’s tears

Antonella Fiordelisi’s answer

Signorini asks Antonella to send a reply message to her Edoardo and, as always, displaces everyone «I mean that he should start seeing a house in Rome, if he can’t come to Milan I’ll go to Rome. I had already been thinking about it for about twenty days, only I wasn’t convinced, now I am».

Last updated: Monday 13 March 2023, 11.15pm



