Manuela Mallamaci she is a researcher from Reggio who has lived in the North for several years. And just in a northern city, a PadovaHer baby was born two years ago Mario. A little hero, who has already undergone two heart surgeries, the first when he was only five months old and another last October. Both operations were performed at the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna. But Mario’s problems weren’t confined to the heart, as was thought at an early stage. There was something else.

At 5 months they were found in sweet little Mario multiple interventricular defects“which is why he has already suffered two

cardiac surgery, spending a total of 4 months of his life in hospital“, explains the mother. But not only. Just a simple cold to put Mario’s health at further risk. “After the first surgery and after a long stay – tells Manuela a StrettoWeb – we got home and my husband had a cold. That cold cost Mario one bronchiolitis, so he had to undergo another hospitalization. It is not yet clear why children who have the same syndrome as Mario suffer so much at the respiratory level“.

Then came last January diagnosis final: CHOPS, a very rare genetic disease whose cases in the world are no more than thirty and in the medical literature there are only 13 cases studied. The first girl, now 21, diagnosed with CHOPS is Yearsborn in 1997 in Indianapolis, USA.

“CHOPS sta per Intellectual deficit-gross facies-heart disease-obesity-lung involvement-short stature-skeletal dysplasia syndrome – explains Manuela again -. Mario is currently forced to use oxygen when he sleeps and if he gets sick he has to use it 24 hours a day, not to mention the risk of possible serious pulmonary complications“. “Mario has severe hypotonia: he’s 2 years old, but he can’t walk. Mario has moderate bilateral hearing loss. We also keep his eyesight under control: it seems that he also has severe myopia, due to a bilateral cataract. He doesn’t speak, it seems that language is a skill that CHOPS children are unlikely to develop. Mario does physiotherapy and speech therapy when he is well, just to ensure that he is able to reach some important psychomotor milestones“.

Manuela, who is from Reggio Calabriatells us that in his hometown they now often come, more than previously, “we go back and forth from Padua to Reggio because here the child breathes better“.

“There are no research projects for CHOPS, most doctors are unaware of this disease – writes Manuela -. In the United States, specifically in California, there is a company called Rare Base that has the right tools to be able to identify a drug capable of removing or at least alleviating the many symptoms that debilitate and limit the everyday life of CHOPS children. Me as a mom I must act now, before the genetic alteration causes irreversible damage, and I ask from the bottom of my heart for a little help from many. The funds raised will be used for the program to identify the optimal drug for the treatment of CHOPS, which will benefit Mario and the other CHOPS children, rare like him“.

Di Mario also spoke today Pasquale Capriwhich has spread an appeal through its social channels to help the fundraising started by Manuela, to help the little one and all the other CHOPS children.

To participate in the fundraising you can make a donation at the following link: www.gofundme.com.

To find out more visit:

https://instagram.com/supermario_story?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.chopssyndromeglobal.org>

https://www.rarebase.org